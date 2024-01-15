Tukatech Launches Innovation Center to Facilitate Nearshoring for Outsourced Operations

A Workstation at the Innovation Center by Tukatech TUKAcut Laser Cutter at the Innovation Center by Tukatech

This cutting-edge facility caters to fashion brands seeking to bring product development back to the US through reshoring and nearshoring initiatives.

My experience at the Innovation Center by Tukatech has been nothing short of amazing. ... I don’t know where I’d be without Tukatech.” — Giovanni Contrada

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tukatech, Inc., a disruptive fashion technology company, announces the grand opening of its Innovation Center, strategically located in the Fashion District of Los Angeles. This cutting-edge facility is designed to cater to fashion brands seeking to bring product development back to the United States through reshoring and nearshoring initiatives.

The new Innovation Center by Tukatech is a resource for brands and manufacturers looking to re-establish in-house development capabilities. It is equipped with a wide array of fashion technology to support every stage of the apparel product development cycle, including 2D patterns, 3D samples, digital fabric printing, cutting, sewing, and finishing for almost any product.

Tukatech has long recognized the challenges faced by apparel companies who chose to outsource manufacturing and development and subsequently closed their sample rooms.

According to Tukatech Founder and CEO Ram Sareen, the initial push toward outsourcing was fueled in large part by a desire to cut development costs. However, he argues that the cost savings never materialized for most fashion companies.

“You spend a month sketching, making tech packs, patterns, sewing. Then you ship the first sample back to the designer, and 99% of the time the first words out of her mouth are, ‘This is not what I wanted.’ So now the real design process starts because you have a reference garment to make corrections to. But did that whole long process save the brand any time or money? No, not at all.”

Though some brands have their own reshoring and nearshoring initiatives, it can be difficult to know where to start, because much of the talent and services that existed before outsourcing are no longer readily available. The Innovation Center by Tukatech is ready to assist these brands and manufacturers in transitioning to nearshoring or reshoring. The Center provides the resources to restart in-house development without the need to hire personnel, invest in equipment, or rent a building.

Key Features of the Innovation Center by Tukatech

1. Membership-based services

2. Computer lounge and workstations equipped with Tukatech’s CAD, 3D design, and textile design software.

3. Multi-purpose conference room for meetings, workshops, and seminars

4. Pattern digitizing and plotting

5. 3D sample making

6. Pattern making, grading, and marker making service

7. Sublimation printing

8. Laser cutting and low-ply cutting

9. Sample sewing and small batch production

10. Garment finishing and pressing with Ozone technology (without chemicals) and professional pressing equipment.

“I am so grateful for my TUKAteam!! As a small shop working with premium fabrics that are very expensive to produce, they have minimized loss and shortened the development process. I have all of the resources of a large brand with them and love the people and process.” – Nic Wiessler, WiesMade

“My experience at the Innovation Center by Tukatech has been nothing short of amazing. Everything from development to production has been efficiently seamless. The staff have been able to take my ideas from concept to production ready very quickly. I don’t know where I’d be without Tukatech.” – Giovanni Contrada

The Innovation Center by Tukatech represents an important step in reimagining the landscape of fashion manufacturing. With world-class facilities and cutting-edge technology, we aim to empower brands and manufacturers to take control of their product development processes by moving them in-house, in the most effective and efficient way possible.

We invite fashion brands, manufacturers, and industry professionals to visit the Innovation Center by Tukatech, located in the Fashion District in Los Angeles, California. Explore how the Center can be the catalyst for your fashion business’s successful nearshoring journey.