Rivington Welcomes Two of the Nation’s Top Builders to DeBary Community

Townhome Streetscape - Ryan Homes Townhomes Allison II Rendering (2 story) - Lennar Homes Rivington Community

Lennar and Ryan Homes to Build 221 Single-Family Homes and 202 Townhomes in 980-Home Master-Planned Community

DEBARY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Orlando-based master-planned community development firm, Reader Communities and joint venture partner, Hillwood Communities, is pleased to announce the addition of two of the nation’s top builders, Lennar and Ryan Homes, to its sought-after, dynamic community of Rivington . Both Lennar and NVR, the parent company of Ryan Homes, are among the top 5 residential builders of 2024 by Builder magazine.Catapulting off the sales success of the community that has already sold over 450 homes, the news brings more townhome and single-family options to those seeking to relocate to Volusia County. According to a 2024 report by real estate platform Redfin, Florida was one of the top five preferred states for American homebuyers wanting to relocate to another city between December 2023 and February 2024. Orlando ranked in the top 10 metro areas in the U.S. that people were choosing to move to and call home.With the inclusion of Lennar and Ryan Homes, Rivington will expand to include 980 total homes at buildout.Ryan Homes has begun constructing 202 townhomes; which is less than a half-mile walk to the DeBary SunRail station and future main street. Ryan will feature a brand-new Allegro floorplan offered only in Rivington. Townhome sales are expected to begin in Fall 2024. The community’s ideal location just north of Orlando along the St John’s River is unbeatable for its access to the DeBary SunRail station, U.S. Highway 17-92 and Interstate 4. Rivington is also near the future city of DeBary Alexander Island Park and will be connected by bike trail to the Gemini Springs Park and the Florida Trail System. Additionally, it is close to ample restaurants, shops and entertainment venues in Volusia and Seminole Counties accessible by car or SunRail, making it an appealing choice for families and active adults.“Rivington offers a prime location just north of Orlando, making it ideal for homeowners who work in the city, desire a bit more nature and want more than one way to travel into the city, Rivington residents are connected from the river to rail and can choose to never use a car to get to downtown Orlando and beyond” said Dean Barberree, CEO and Managing Partner of Reader Communities. “Orlando’s thriving job market has increased over 15 percent in the last decade, so opportunities abound. Then, while at home, residents can slow down and take in the area’s natural beauty by exploring 10 miles of trails, unwinding by the pool or savoring pocket parks and green space. It’s the best of both worlds.”Lennar offers three collections of single-family homes. These homes provide approximately 1,700 to 3,200 square feet of living space. Homeowners can choose among three charming floorplans in the Cottage Alley Collection, five floorplans in the Estate Collection, including the company’s new Captiva floorplan, and four floorplans in the Executive Collection, including the new Fairmont floorplan. Home sales are anticipated to begin in late 2024.“When we consider where to build, we focus on creating the best lifestyle possible for our homeowners,” said Ericka Pace, Division President at Lennar. “DeBary maintains a tight-knit community atmosphere while providing access to big-city amenities. It boasts an affordable cost of living, a rich history, the ability to play sports outdoors year-round and safe neighborhoods with many school options for growing families.”The first phase of development at Rivington began in December 2019 and is planning to close on the final homes of this phase by the end of 2024. This initial phase included 300 single-family homes and townhomes by builders Dream Finders Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes and M/I Homes. The community features a mix of conventional and alley-served homes priced from the $300s to $600s, with townhomes approximately 1,500 square feet in size and single-family homes ranging up to approximately 3,000 square feet, many with ground floor owners’ suites. The homes are designed with aspects of traditional and contemporary architecture to reflect the heritage and future of the area. Rivington is one of several communities under development by Hillwood Communities and Reader Communities in the southeastern United States.Sales for Lennar Homes in Rivington are underway, visit LiveatRiv.com/Lennar-Homes to view all plans and to schedule a tour. Ryan Homes townhomes at Rivington plan to launch sales soon so be sure to visit LiveatRiv.com for the most up to date sales and community announcements. Photos of the Ryan Homes models are available here, while photos of the Lennar models are available here.About RivingtonRivington is located in DeBary, Fla. Adjacent to the St. Johns River, west of U.S. 17-92 and south of Konomac Lake. The 336-acre master-planned community consists of 980 homes, a mix of new-build townhomes and single-family homes ranging from two to six bedrooms, two to six bathrooms, one to three-car garages and 1,276 to 3,833 square feet. Rivington features a resort-style pool, indoor/outdoor amenity pavilion, playground, neighborhood pocket parks and 10 miles of walking paths, trails and sidewalks. The community is just a quarter mile from the DeBary SunRail station and a short drive to Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Gemini Springs State Park and River City Nature Park. Rivington is being developed by Reader Communities and Hillwood Communities. Home sales are underway. For more information, visit the community website at www.liveatriv.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.