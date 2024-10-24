WVDEP’s Office of Oil and Gas hosting public meetings to develop criteria for plugging Marginal Conventional Wells
The OOG, which regulates oil and gas drilling activity in West Virginia, has an extensive list of MCWs in its inventory. MCWs are idle or low-producing oil and gas wells that may pose environmental and safety risks, but still belong to a responsible owner. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides significant funding to help states plug and reclaim these wells.
What is MERP?
Purpose of the Public Meetings
The WVDEP is not asking for input on which wells to plug, but rather, on the criteria or parameters that should be used in a formula to prioritize which wells need to be addressed first. These wells are still owned by responsible parties, but they may present environmental and safety risks due to their low production or inactivity. The goal is to hear from the public, including community representatives and leaders, well operators, and anyone with concerns about wells near sensitive areas, such as schools or hospitals.
The meetings will be held as follows:
Nov. 7, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m. – Coopers Rock Training Room, WVDEP Headquarters, 601 57th St. SE, Charleston, WV 25304 (Virtual option available at: https://meet.google.com/vpu-qvuu-yyv or dial: 1 513-818-1632 PIN: 720 946 805#)
Nov. 13, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m. – Kingmont Community Room, 2379 Kingmont Rd, Pleasant Valley, WV 26554
Nov. 14, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m. – Conference Room, North Bend State Park, 202 North Bend Park Road, Cairo, WV 26337
