WVDEP’s Office of Oil and Gas hosting public meetings to develop criteria for plugging Marginal Conventional Wells

​​CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Office of Oil and Gas (OOG) will hold three public meetings in November to gather input on what factors should be used to create a ranking system for selecting marginal conventional wells (MCWs) to be plugged. These meetings are part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP), a grant funded by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)​, enacted by Congress in August 2022.


The OOG, which regulates oil and gas drilling activity in West Virginia, has an extensive list of MCWs in its inventory. MCWs are idle or low-producing oil and gas wells that may pose environmental and safety risks, but still belong to a responsible owner. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides significant funding to help states plug and reclaim these wells.


What is MERP?


The Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP)​ is designed to address environmental concerns related to oil and gas wells that are either idle or producing minimal amounts. West Virginia received approximately $38 million from the MERP grant, which is aimed at plugging and reclaiming MCWs, reducing methane emissions, improving groundwater safety, and restoring affected land.


Purpose of the Public Meetings


The WVDEP is not asking for input on which wells to plug, but rather, on the criteria or parameters that should be used in a formula ​to prioritize which wells need to be addressed first. These wells are still owned by responsible parties, but they may present environmental and safety risks due to their low production or inactivity. The goal is to hear from the public, including community representatives and leaders, well operators, and anyone with concerns about wells near sensitive areas, such as schools or hospitals.


The meetings will be held as follows:


  • Nov. 7, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m. – Coopers Rock Training Room, WVDEP Headquarters, 601 57th St. SE, Charleston, WV 25304 (Virtual option available at: https://meet.google.com/vpu-qvuu-yyv​ or dial: ‪1 513-818-1632‬ PIN: ‪720 946 805‬#)
  • Nov. 13, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m. – Kingmont Community Room, 2379 Kingmont Rd, Pleasant Valley, WV 26554
  • Nov. 14, 2024, 6 to 8 p.m. – Conference Room, North Bend State Park, 202 North Bend Park Road, Cairo, WV 26337
These meetings will follow the same format, so participants only need to attend one session. After a brief presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one discussions with WVDEP staff. Those unable to attend can submit comments via email to DEP-MERP@wv.gov by November 14, 2024.


For more information on the meetings, contact Alana Hartman at Alana.C.Hartman@wv.gov or 304-926-0499 ext. 50064.


