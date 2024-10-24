Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul on Appellate Decision

“Gun safety laws save lives and keep our streets safer. Today’s ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upholds the core tenets of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, the common-sense measure I signed into law two years ago that is saving lives across New York. That’s one reason why New York continues to have one of the lowest firearm mortality rates of any state in the nation. Public safety is my top priority, and I’ll continue to fight gun violence and protect all New Yorkers.”

