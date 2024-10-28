Vista Apex Welcomes Jeffrey Lord as New Chief Commercial Officer

Jeffrey Lord | Vista Apex CCO

Vista Apex welcomes Jeffrey Lord as Chief Commercial Officer amid growth, including a strategic partnership with Perio Protect's Perio Tray™ therapy.

RACINE, WI., WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vista Apex, a leader in innovative dental solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Jeffrey Lord to its leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. This key leadership addition comes at a pivotal time as Vista Apex continues to expand and strengthen its portfolio, including the recent strategic partnership with Perio Protect, the pioneer in non-invasive treatment of periodontal disease. This collaboration has accelerated the demand and success for Perio Protect's renowned Perio Tray™ therapy.

Jeff brings a wealth of experience to the role, having successfully led high-performing sales, marketing, and clinical training teams across the dental industry. His strategic mindset has consistently resulted in rapid growth, enhanced profitability and expanded market reach. With extensive expertise in both direct and channel sales, as well as a strong track record in new product launches, Jeff is well positioned to drive Vista Apex's commercial growth and market expansion.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff will oversee Vista Apex’s commercial strategy, focusing on accelerating growth and driving success across the dental sector.

Scott Lamerand, CEO of Vista Apex, commented on the appointment: "We are thrilled to have Jeff join our executive team. His deep industry knowledge and impressive and proven track record make him a perfect fit for our strategic direction. Jeff's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and grow. His ability to build and inspire high-performing teams will be an asset to our company’s future success."

With its strengthened partnership with Perio Protect, Vista Apex is well-positioned as a leader in advanced dental care solutions. The combination of Vista Apex's comprehensive product offerings and Perio Protect’s Perio Tray therapy creates a powerful synergy that meets critical patient needs while boosting practice revenue. Jeff’s expertise will play a crucial role in driving the continued growth of both Vista Apex's innovative products and Perio Protect's therapeutic solutions.

Jeff's appointment is effective immediately, marking an exciting chapter in Vista Apex’s journey to becoming a leading force in the dental industry.

About Vista Apex. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, Vista Apex designs, manufactures, packages, and distributes more than 500 cataloged dental products, many of which offer significant clinical advantages. The company is best known for its endodontic irrigating solutions and restorative dental materials that outperform traditional products, leading to better patient outcomes.

