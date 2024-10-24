DNR enforcement actions, published 10/24/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Davis County

Marcus & Lucy Yutzy

Clean up all solid waste on-site and dispose of it at a permitted facility; provide proof of proper disposal; cease all illegal burning and solid waste disposal; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County

Black Hills/Iowa Gas Utility Company LLC

Complete remedial evacuation with off-site disposal; place an asphalt cover over accessible areas; impose an environmental covenant on the property prohibiting certain uses of the property; and conduct groundwater monitoring and provide sampling reports.

Sioux County

Center Fresh Egg Farm L.L.P.

Complete all wastewater treatment facility upgrades no later than September 2026; submit progress reports on upgrades in March 2025, September 2025, and March 2026; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.