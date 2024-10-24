International election observers to Georgia’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Sunday
TBILISI, 24 October 2024 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the parliamentary elections in Georgia.
What:
- A press conference of the international election observation mission to the parliamentary elections in Georgia
- The press conference can be attended in person or via Zoom (details below)
- You can also follow the livestream here
Who:
- Pascal Allizard, Special Co-ordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observers
- Iulian Bulai, Head of the PACE delegation
- Pia Kauma, Head of the OSCE PA delegation
- Faik Öztrak, Head of the NATO PA delegation
- Antonio López-Istúriz White, Head of the EP delegation
- Eoghan Murphy, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 15:00 local time (GMT +4) on 27 October 2024
Where:
- Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, 1 First Republic Square, Tbilisi
Registration:
- To take part, please register by 11:00 local time on 27 October using the following link. All journalists attending in person are requested to bring press ID.
The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA), and the European Parliament (EP). The observation mission totals 530 observers, made up of 380 ODIHR-deployed experts, long-term, and short-term observers, 61 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA, 39 from PACE, 38 from the NATO PA, and 12 from the EP.
