OSCE-supported Green Economic Forum 2024 facilitates green growth in Central Asia

Bishkek, 23 October 2024 – Over 500 participants from Central Asia gathered at the Green Economic Forum 2024 to set priorities for advancing sustainable development across the region. The event brought together government officials, international experts, and business leaders to explore strategies for green economic growth, environmental sustainability, and regional co-operation.

Key discussions focused on renewable energy, eco-friendly construction, waste management, and green financing. The forum provided a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, helping governments and businesses identify joint actions for green projects, ahead of the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP-29) in Baku.

In his opening remarks, Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairperson of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, emphasized the forum’s importance in linking economic growth with environmental protection. “The green economy is not just a concept, it is a solution for achieving a balanced, long-term development that safeguards our natural resources,” noted Baisalov.

Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, underscored the significance of regional collaboration. “Promoting a green economy is essential for achieving sustainable development goals in the face of climate change. Today’s discussions fosters stronger partnerships between businesses, governments, and industry associations, paving the way for innovative solutions in Central Asia,” Ambassador Rogov stated.

The forum also provided an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their eco-friendly products/ solutions at the exhibition held during the event. Entrepreneurs exchanged contacts and ideas, facilitating regional business connections and laying the groundwork for future contracts, which will boost cross-border collaboration on green innovations.

The forum's outcomes contribute to shaping national strategies and policies, driving the region's transition towards a low-carbon and resource-efficient economy.