Veterans Day Proclamation and Events - 2024

WHEREAS, our veterans are brave and selfless individuals who, when duty called, willingly put themselves in harm's way to defend the lives and liberty of others; and

WHEREAS, the contributions and sacrifices of the people who served in the Armed Forces have been vital in maintaining our freedoms and way of life; and

WHEREAS, their unwavering patriotism and enduring devotion to the ideals on which the United States (U.S.) is founded, can never fail to inspire us; and

WHEREAS, tens of millions of Americans have served and hundreds of thousands of Americans have given their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces during the past century; and

WHEREAS, our veterans understand the critical responsibilities carried by today's American service members; and

WHEREAS, Washington state is home to more than 517, 000 veterans, 65,000 active-duty military personnel, 17,000 National Guard and Reserves members, and an estimated two million family members;

WHEREAS, all Washingtonians must strive to ensure that ours remains a land worthy of the profound love our veterans have demonstrated; and

WHEREAS, the theme for Veterans Day 2024 is "A Legacy of Loyalty and Service," reflecting the enduring commitment and dedication of our veterans to our nation;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jay Inslee, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim November 11, 2024, as

Veterans Day

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to join me in this special observance.

Signed this 16th day of October, 2024

Governor Inslee

