FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SCI-FI COMEDY “DARLA IN SPACE”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the sci-fi comedy DARLA IN SPACE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as DVD, starting on October 25, 2024.

DARLA IN SPACE tells the story of Darla Peterson, who learns that she owes an incredible $349,000.22 in taxes on her business designing custom Kitty Kaskets. While mulling over how to pay off this debt, Darla happens to stumble upon the discovery of a lifetime in the warehouse she cleans as a side-gig; a sentient kombucha scoby named Mother. With Mother’s talent for granting mind-blowing orgasms, Darla sees an opportunity to raise the money she needs. Mother has her own conditions, however: she wants Darla’s help getting to space.

Co-written and co-directed by Eric Laplante & Susie Moon, DARLA IN SPACE was produced by Erik Mygrant, Bridget Harris, Meghan Doherty, and Amos Posner. The ensemble cast features Alex E. Harris (‘Darla Peterson’), Constance Shulman (‘Leona Peterson’), Thomas Jay Ryan (‘Arnot Pickens’), Jenn Lyon (‘Dr. Brittney St. Clair’), Rasheda Crockett (‘Charity Legitimate’), Eamon O'Connell (‘Phil Foss’), and JS Oliver (‘Mother’).

“DARLA IN SPACE is a movie with very specific perspectives and artistic choices,” said filmmakers Eric Laplante and Susie Moon. “We made it because no one else was going to, and everyone needs to meet Darla Peterson.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire DARLA IN SPACE directly with Scohy Productions.

DARLA IN SPACE website: www.darlainspace.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

