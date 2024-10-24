Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Alyssa Beaubien as Chair, Kristen Inserra, and David “Colby” Roberts to the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region.



Alyssa Beaubien

Beaubien, of Tallahassee, is an Area Director of Tallahassee Young Life. She is a former Events and Programs Coordinator for Florida State University. Beaubien earned her bachelor’s degree in family and child sciences and her master’s degree in nonprofit supervision and management from Florida State University.

Kristen Inserra

Inserra, of Tallahassee, was previously an Assistant Teacher at Faith Presbyterian Preschool and Kindergarten. Active in her church and community, she is a contributor to the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. Inserra earned her bachelor’s degree in religion from Florida State University.



David “Colby” Roberts

Roberts, of Monticello, is the Lower School Principal and Head Football Coach at Aucilla Christian Academy. He serves as a member of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association and Speaker of Gideons International. Roberts earned his bachelor’s degree in social science education from Florida State University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern University.

