APG Announces Immediate Availability of Angled Housing Trigger Sprayers in the USA

Angled Housing Trigger Sprayers Spec Sheet Angled Housing Trigger Sprayers

Our decision to make this product available for immediate pickup in the USA reflects our commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and high-quality packaging solutions.” — Hannah Palese, Director of Communication

AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- APackaging Group (APG) , a leader in sustainable and innovative packaging solutions , is excited to announce the immediate availability of its popular Angled Housing Trigger Sprayers (SKU: APG-880165-2 ) in the USA.The trigger sprayers are now in stock and ready for immediate pickup, providing businesses with a rapid packaging solution in a time when global supply chains are strained.The Angled Housing Trigger Sprayer is designed for performance and flexibility. With features like a ribbed closure finish, a natural trigger, and dual spray options (spray/stream), this product is perfect for a wide range of applications.The sprayer boasts a 28mm closure size, an output of 0.9cc, and a DTL of 9.25 inches, making it ideal for diverse packaging needs in the beauty, personal care, and household sectors.“At APG, we understand the importance of speed and accessibility in today's market,” said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "Our decision to make this product available for immediate pickup in the USA reflects our commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and high-quality packaging solutions. This ensures our clients can maintain operational efficiency even during supply chain challenges."Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has quickly emerged as a trusted packaging partner for some of the most prestigious brands in beauty and personal care, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria’s Secret. APG’s annual production capacity exceeds 600 million pieces, with an industry-leading low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just 10,000 pieces.“We pride ourselves on not just our innovation but also our dedication to sustainability,” said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "As a women-owned company, we’ve made significant strides in advancing eco-friendly packaging solutions, including products that are APR Designfor Recyclability and recognized by RecyClass. Additionally, we’ve earned the prestigious EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum recognition, placing us in the top 1% of companies globally for our ESG efforts."In addition to offering immediate pickup options, APG remains committed to environmental responsibility. With a focus on sustainable innovation, the company continues to support the beauty and personal care industries by providing packaging solutions that meet both functional and eco-conscious demands.For more information on the Angled Housing Trigger Sprayer or to explore APG’s broad range of packaging solutions, visit apackaginggroup.com or contact sales at sales@apackaginggroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.