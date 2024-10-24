U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Andy Barr for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Andy Barr to represent Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Andy Barr has a record of delivering results for the constituents, job-creators, and communities across Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “He is a tireless advocate for American free enterprise and one of the most effective lawmakers in Congress. His commitment to growing our economy and creating opportunity for hardworking men and women across the country is exactly the type of leadership we need. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Congressman Barr for re-election, and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I am grateful to have the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, an organization that knows the value of hard work and innovation in driving our economy forward,” said Congressman Barr. “I remain committed to advancing policies that reduce unnecessary red tape, foster job creation, and support small businesses, which are the backbone of our communities. Together, we will continue to build a stronger future for Kentucky and the nation.”

