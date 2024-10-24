Maryland Agricultural Fair Board Meeting Notice

The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will be meeting on Friday, November 1st, 2024 at 6:00 pm at 700 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, DE 19944. This is an in-person meeting only. The agenda includes board updates, a presentation on non-traditional youth involvement, and strategic planning for 2025.
*Meeting time and location set according to MAAFS Annual Convention Schedule, subject to change.*
