Maryland Agricultural Fair Board Meeting Notice

October 24, 2024

The Maryland Agricultural Fair Board will be meeting on Friday, November 1st, 2024 at 6:00 pm at 700 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, DE 19944. This is an in-person meeting only. The agenda includes board updates, a presentation on non-traditional youth involvement, and strategic planning for 2025.

*Meeting time and location set according to MAAFS Annual Convention Schedule, subject to change.*