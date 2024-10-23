Statement by Premier King on World Polio Day

CANADA, October 23 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on World Polio Day:

“World Polio Day is an opportunity to raise awareness in the fight for a polio-free world. Polio is a debilitating and life-threatening disease that can affect the brain and spinal cord. No one should have to suffer from this horrible disease, especially when a simple cure exists.

Although polio cases have dropped by 99.9 percent since 1988, the world stands on the threshold of eradicating the disease, we must remain committed and continue as allies in the global effort to immunize children against polio.

I am proud to bring increased awareness to this disease and to proclaim October 24 as World Polio Day in the province of Prince Edward Island. I encourage all Island residents to join me and Rotary International in the fight for a polio-free world.”