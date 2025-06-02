Prince Edward Island and Ontario partner to reduce internal trade barriers

CANADA, June 2 - Premier Rob Lantz joined Ontario Premier Doug Ford to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that strengthens both provinces’ commitment to eliminating barriers to interprovincial trade and labour mobility. This agreement, signed during First Minister Meetings in Saskatoon, builds on PEI’s Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Act and Ontario’s Protect Ontario Through Free Trade Within Canada Act. By reducing red tape, recognizing equivalent standards, and improving the mobility of workers, the MOU helps create opportunities for economic growth in both provinces.

“Prince Edward Island may be Canada’s smallest province, but we are punching well above our weight. With our reciprocal Interprovincial Trade and Mobility Act, we’re not just keeping pace – we are setting the standard and securing our future. Together, we’re proving that when provinces work together, the whole country moves forward.” - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the MOU comes at a critical time for Canadian provinces to work together.

“With President Trump threatening our economy, there’s never been a more important time to boost internal trade and cooperation between provinces,” said Hon. Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. “By signing these agreements and working together, we’re helping Canada unlock up to $200 billion in economic potential and standing shoulder to shoulder to protect the future of Canadian workers across the country, not just in Ontario.”

The annual value of trade in goods and services between Ontario and PEI is over $1.5 billion. This agreement signals a shared commitment to continue building that relationship and enhancing collaboration across the country.



