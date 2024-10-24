Construction Begins on a Critical $23 Million Sewer Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of construction on a critical project undertaken by the Dutchess County Water and Wastewater Authority to modernize clean water infrastructure in the Village of Tivoli. Nearly $23 million in state and federal investments will help modernize the village’s 1930s era sewer system to help ensure reliable, resilient wastewater service for the community and provide water quality protection for the Stony Creek waterway.

“Ensuring access to clean, safe water for all New Yorkers is a top priority, and that’s why we continue to provide critical grants and financial resources to help communities modernize their water infrastructure,” Governor Hochul said. “Together with our federal partners, my administration is committed to helping communities affordably undertake critical projects that safeguard public health, support economic development, and protect our precious natural resources.”

The project involves the full replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, ranging from new treatment equipment and a state-of-the-art disinfection system to controls, alarms, and an emergency generator. An outdated pump station will be replaced with new, modern equipment and include a remote monitoring system. Approximately 12,000 linear feet of sewer pipe will be replaced or improved in a series of collection system improvements.

This vital $23 million project is supported by $8 million in state and federal grants and $15 million in interest-free financing through the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC). This includes investments under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in addition to the State’s Water Infrastructure Improvement grant program. Dutchess County provided a $50,000 Municipal Innovation Grant.

The project demonstrates New York State's nation-leading commitment to upgrading water and sewer systems and reducing water pollution. Leveraging funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the State’s investments will continue to empower local communities to make critical system improvements that protect public health. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $735 million to New York for clean water infrastructure through the BIL, with additional funding expected over the next two years. EFC is administering these funds through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund in coordination with DEC.

New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Today’s groundbreaking in Tivoli represents the continued commitment of both New York State and the Environmental Protection Agency to safeguard and improve water quality and eliminate risks to public health and the environment by replacing this seriously aged infrastructure. EFC’s financial assistance is expected to save the local ratepayers over $23 million in costs if the community had to finance this project on its own. We thank our partners for their collaborative leadership and investments in ensuring the water right here in the Tivoli community and throughout New York State meets the highest standards.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Thanks to generational water quality investments from the Biden Administration and New York State, Dutchess County joins many other municipalities in advancing essential projects that will benefit the environment, residents, and businesses. I applaud Governor Hochul’s sustained investments to improve New York State’s water infrastructure and EFC’s ongoing assistance to help communities modernize water systems.”

EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Alyssa Arcaya said, “EPA applauds Tivoli and New York State for their ongoing commitment to clean water. New York State’s record level investment in water infrastructure, buoyed by the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic funding, benefits all of our communities, and protects our precious ecosystems.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Dutchess County deserves access to clean water, and I’m proud that $15+ million from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is flowing to give the Village of Tivoli the federal support it needs to start modernizing critical water systems, all while creating a steady stream of jobs. I championed the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law because I knew it would support long-overdue investments in the Hudson Valley. We are turning the tide on our state’s aging water infrastructure and I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “All New Yorkers deserve access to clean water, reliable wastewater systems, and modern infrastructure, regardless of where they live. This investment, funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will bring much-needed water infrastructure upgrades to the Village of Tivoli. I am proud to see federal funding being used to help New York's disadvantaged communities, and I will keep working to ensure that these key investments continue.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “Clean water is vital for our families’ health and for our environment to thrive. I’m proud that this project, powered by the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help ensure Tivoli families have clean and safe water, create good jobs, and build climate resilient infrastructure that protects the Tivoli community and ecosystem for generations to come. I’ll keep working to bring more of these landmark federal investments home and keep fighting for the clean water every Hudson Valley family deserves.”

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said, “Strong infrastructure is crucial to the health and vitality of our local communities. So many communities are faced with aging infrastructure but lack the technical expertise and the millions in funding required to replace these vital water systems. We are grateful to partners at both the federal and state levels for providing the critical funding to make this Village of Tivoli project possible. We thank DCWWA for being a crucial partner with Tivoli, working to help secure this funding and providing the technical expertise to make the project a reality. This groundbreaking is a celebration of many years of work coming to fruition, ensuring the health and wellness of the community.”

Dutchess County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority Executive Director Jonathan Churins said, “The Tivoli Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Project kickoff and groundbreaking represents the mission of our organization – which is to protect and enhance the health, environmental sustainability and economic stability of Dutchess County and its residents. Environmental effects of aging infrastructure are a challenge for municipalities and its residents throughout Dutchess County and New York State, this project speaks to the commitment of our public officials to ensure resources are available for our communities.”

Village of Tivoli Mayor Joel Griffith said, “The Village of Tivoli has worked very hard to address our wastewater treatment challenges and it is incredible that we are about to replace our 87-year-old facility with a brand-new plant. I am grateful for the support of our partners at the DCWWA and EFC for helping us achieve this historic project for our community."

New York's Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $2.2 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2024 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the 2024-2025 enacted State Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $5.5 billion in water infrastructure between 2017 and this year. Governor Hochul’s State of the State initiatives are helping to ensure ongoing coordination with local governments and ensure communities can leverage these investments. The Governor increased WIIA grants for wastewater projects from 25 to 50 percent of net eligible project costs for smaller, disadvantaged communities. The Governor also expanded EFC’s Community Assistance Teams to help small, rural and disadvantaged communities leverage this funding and address their clean water infrastructure needs. Any community that needs help with its water infrastructure is encouraged to contact EFC.

The funding, in addition to other substantial water quality investments, includes the voter-approved $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 which is advancing historic levels of funding to update aging water infrastructure and protect water quality, strengthen communities' ability to withstand severe storms and flooding, reduce air pollution and lower climate-altering emissions, restore habitats; and preserve outdoor spaces and local farms. The first round of funding under the Environmental Bond Act was awarded through the WIIA/IMG programs in December, when Governor Hochul announced $479 million in grants to 156 projects across New York State, including $309 million made available to disadvantaged communities. Disadvantaged Communities will receive at least 35 percent of the benefits of Bond Act funding, with a goal of 40 percent.