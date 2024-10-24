Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Florida Building Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of John Garra and the reappointment of James “Jim” Batts, Donald Brown, and Rodney Hershberger to the Florida Building Commission.

John Garra

Garra, of Sunrise, is the President and Architect of Square One Architecture. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Building Owners and Managers Association and as a member of the Accessibility Professors Association. Garra earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Cincinnati.



James “Jim” Batts

Batts, of Jacksonville Beach, is the Founder and Owner of The Batts Company. Active in his community, he is a member of the Florida Swimming Pool Association and previously served as the chair of the St. Johns County Contractors Review Board. Batts attended Florida State College at Jacksonville.



Donald Brown

Brown, of DeFuniak Springs, is a Consultant for First National Insurance Agency. He was previously elected as a Florida State Representative and Walton County Commissioner and currently serves as a member of the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund Advisory Council. Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from the University of West Florida.

Rodney Hershberger

Herberger, of Sarasota, is the Chairman of PGT Innovations. He is the former Chair and current member of the Argus Foundation of Sarasota and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Hershberger is the recipient of the 2013 Outstanding Member Award from the American Architectural Manufacturers Association.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

