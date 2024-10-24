Freedom Energy Logistics Expands Business Relationship with Brookfield Renewable U.S.

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.

Successfully Navigates Complex Approval Process for Hydro Dams to Participate in Group Net Metering

AUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Energy Logistics (“Freedom Energy”) is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Brookfield Renewable U.S. , the operating platform wholly owned by Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN) (“Brookfield”), resulting in approval for their participation in New Hampshire’s Group Net Metering (GNM) program. Freedom Energy effectively supported Brookfield through the approval process for its Sawmill and Shelbourne hydro dams, located behind the interconnection at the White Mountain Paper Mill in Berlin, NH. These 5 MW hydroelectric facilities will not only continue to power the paper mill but can now also contribute their excess generation to the GNM program following the passage of SB 40.The hydro dams will now work with the State of New Hampshire and the University System as group members, signifying a significant advancement in Freedom Energy’s partnership with Brookfield. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to maximizing clients' generation assets and demonstrates its skill in navigating complex regulations."We are delighted to have been instrumental in securing approval for the Sawmill and Shelbourne hydro dams under the Group Net Metering program," stated Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy Logistics. "I extend my gratitude to our partners at Brookfield, as well as the New Hampshire Department of Energy, Eversource, and Senator Avard for their support throughout this complex and lengthy process."Brookfield acknowledged Freedom Energy's success in managing net metering programs in New Hampshire. "We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Freedom Energy to expand group net metering at our facility, providing opportunities for municipal clients, including the State of New Hampshire to benefit," said Steve Zuretti, Senior Director of Origination and Policy at Brookfield Renewable U.S.About Brookfield Renewable U.S.Brookfield Renewable U.S., is a leading owner, operator, and developer of renewable power, delivering innovative renewable power solutions that accelerate the world towards a sustainable, low-carbon future. Its diversified portfolio of hydropower, wind, solar and storage facilities extend across 34 states, totaling approximately 7,830 megawatts of generating capacity.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a second regional office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. For more information, visit www.felpower.com

