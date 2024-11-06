Quilia Introduces Case Phase Automatic Messaging Tool for Law Firms

Automated messages keep clients informed at every stage without requiring manual follow-up. Clients receive clear, timely updates directly in the Quilia app as their case progresses. Quilia - Simplifying client communication for personal injury law firms.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia , a leading provider of client engagement tools for personal injury law firms, is excited to announce the release of its newest feature, the Case Phase Automatic Messaging Tool . This tool revolutionizes client communication by automatically sending prewritten messages to clients whenever there is a change in their case phase, ensuring they are always informed without adding extra work for the law firm.Law firms often find themselves drowning in phone calls, as clients frequently reach out with the same question: “What’s going on with my case?” The Case Phase Automatic Messaging Tool is designed to curb these constant inquiries by proactively informing clients about every key update in their case. By automating these updates, firms can significantly reduce the time spent fielding repetitive client calls, while still delivering the timely and transparent communication clients expect.With this new feature, law firms can drastically reduce the burden of client phone calls and inquiries, while ensuring that clients stay up-to-date on their case progress. The automatic messages are triggered by the firm’s case management software whenever a phase change occurs, eliminating the need for attorneys or staff to manually send updates.“Our goal is to streamline the entire client experience—every touchpoint—so this is just another step on that path,” says Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. “Clients are kept informed automatically, without requiring any additional effort from the firm. Now, clients have the information they need at their fingertips and don’t need to call in to check on their case status. Attorneys can focus on their cases, not on managing phone calls.”The Case Phase Automatic Messaging Tool is a natural progression in Quilia’s mission to enhance client engagement and improve case outcomes. By automating case phase updates, Quilia provides an effortless way for law firms to keep clients in the loop, reducing communication friction and improving transparency. Clients no longer need to guess what stage their case is in or how much longer the process will take—this tool provides clarity with minimal effort from the law firm.Key benefits of the Case Phase Automatic Messaging Tool include:1. Real-Time Notifications: The moment a case phase changes, the client is automatically notified with a prewritten message that explains the update. These messages can be customized to fit the firm's voice, ensuring clear communication tailored to the client’s needs.2. Eliminates Communication Overload: Many law firms face communication overload with repetitive calls and questions from clients asking for case updates. By automating this process, firms can save countless hours spent on phone calls or email responses, freeing up time for more critical work.3. Enhances Client Satisfaction: Clients value transparency and timely updates. This tool ensures that they remain informed throughout the process, which helps build trust and reduce anxiety. The automatic updates foster a sense of control for clients, empowering them to follow their case every step of the way.4. No Additional Work for Law Firms: Once integrated with the case management software, the Case Phase Automatic Messaging Tool runs in the background. It requires no additional input from attorneys or staff to function, making it a seamless and highly efficient addition to a firm’s workflow.5. Customizable Messaging: Firms can craft messages that best suit their style and tone. Whether the communication needs to be formal or more approachable, the messaging tool allows law firms to maintain their brand identity in client communications.6. Improved Case Outcomes: By keeping clients better informed, law firms can improve compliance with treatment and case recommendations, which ultimately leads to better documentation and stronger cases. Informed clients are more likely to provide accurate pain and suffering details, contributing to better compensation outcomes.The Case Phase Automatic Messaging Tool is designed to enhance the overall client experience while reducing the administrative burden that many firms face. Quilia continues to develop tools that simplify and improve client engagement, helping personal injury law firms operate more efficiently and deliver exceptional service to their clients.

