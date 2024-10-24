Don’t Forget Disabled Voices: Maria Pendolino & Blue Wave Voiceover Push for Inclusive Representation in 2024 Election

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than 2 weeks until Election Day, the 2024 presidential race is nearing its climax, and the importance of authentic representation is more critical than ever. Maria Pendolino, an award-winning voiceover artist and one of the leaders of Blue Wave Voiceover , wants to make sure that disabled voices—alongside those of women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups—are not left out of the political dialogue.As Vice President Kamala Harris leads the Democratic presidential ticket, her candidacy marks a key moment for representation, not only for women but for all communities that have historically been sidelined. Pendolino, whose voice has been featured in numerous political ads supporting Democratic and progressive candidates, emphasizes the importance of including disabled voices, something often overlooked in political and media discussions. Given past moments, such as former President Donald Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter , Pendolino stresses that disability representation matters.Recent developments, such as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s $50 million penalty against American Airlines for its mistreatment of disabled passengers, further highlight the ongoing challenges disabled individuals face. These real-world incidents underscore the need for stronger advocacy, representation, and policy changes that reflect the diverse voices of Americans, including those with disabilities."Representation matters now more than ever, and it’s not just about women in leadership—it’s about making sure everyone is part of the conversation," Pendolino said. "As we push for representation for women, people of color, disabled individuals, and others, we have to make sure that all voices are included in shaping the future of this country."Blue Wave Voiceover has been integral in bringing diverse voices to the political landscape. The collective features talent from a variety of underrepresented groups, including African American, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, and disabled individuals. Research shows that people with disabilities are 34% more likely than the general population to feel their identity group is underrepresented in the media​, underscoring the need for organizations like Blue Wave Voiceover and the 1IN4 Coalition.Pendolino is an active supporter of the important work championed by the 1IN4 Coalition, an intersectional group of disabled creatives working in Hollywood to drive long-term institutional change and increase employment and authentic representation of disabled people in the industry.Additionally, Pendolino is a key figure behind the Disabled Voiceover Actors Database, an actor-led initiative aimed at promoting disabled talent in media and entertainment. This groundbreaking effort seeks to increase visibility and job opportunities for disabled voice actors, ensuring that their voices are heard in a wider array of projects, from commercials to films and political ads.While Maria Pendolino is not a political campaign manager or consultant, her voice may be one that Americans recognize from the latest Democratic political ad they saw on TV. Her contributions to diversity and inclusion through her work in the creative industry and advocacy for disabled representation are shaping the way political campaigns connect with voters. When Maria isn't lending her voice to political campaigns, you’ve likely heard her in commercials for some of the most recognizable names across industries—her versatile voice brings authenticity and energy to a wide range of ads.About Maria PendolinoMaria Pendolino is an award-winning professional female voice actor. Maria has been a working actor for nearly two decades. Her vocal style is conversational, authentic, relatable, and sassy. She is trained in musical theater, film, television, and voice work and her delivery is youthful and on-trend.Brands from around the world trust her to represent and speak to predominantly Millennial and Gen-Z audiences. Maria identifies as a disabled actor and uses a wheelchair and mobility aids as needed. The growing trend of remote work allows her to work with clients around the world from her broadcast-quality home recording studio in Buffalo, New York.For more information about Blue Wave Voiceover, visit bluewavevoiceover.com.To learn more about Maria Pendolino’s work, visit voicebymaria.com. Maria is available for media interviews on her voiceover work, advocacy, and leadership in political advertising during this critical election season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.