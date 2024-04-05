Blue Wave Voiceover: Championing Diversity and Inclusion in the Creative Industry During 2024 Presidential Cycle
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by acclaimed voiceover artist Maria Pendolino, Blue Wave Voiceover is making waves in the creative voice acting industry by championing diversity, inclusion, and accessibility. This collective, co-founded by Pendolino, named one of USA Today's Top 10 Emerging Entrepreneurs of 2023, is dedicated to amplifying the voices of underrepresented individuals, including African American talents, bilingual English/Spanish speakers, Native American and Indigenous talents, members of Asian communities, LGBTQIA+ voices, and more.
Blue Wave Voiceover
With a career spanning over a decade and a diverse portfolio ranging from national commercials to animated characters and video games, Pendolino brings her expertise and passion for storytelling to Blue Wave Voiceover. The collective specializes in political and advocacy content, partnering with Democratic and progressive entities to deliver messages that resonate with America's expansive electorate.
"At Blue Wave Voiceover, our mission is to reflect the broad spectrum of Americans today and serve as a one-stop shop for real and authentic voiceover talents," emphasizes Pendolino. "We're committed to elevating every voice, ensuring that our collective narratives resonate with and represent the full diversity of our society."
In the midst of a heated presidential election cycle, the significance of voiceover work and impactful spots cannot be overstated. In an ever-increasingly digital landscape, videos with voiceover serve as potent tools for candidates to connect with voters. Blue Wave Voiceover recognizes the importance of amplifying distinct voices to contribute to a more inclusive political dialogue and ensure that no constituent is forgotten. Research from Berkeley University indicates that particularly in close races, political advertising can impact the outcome of races.
In addition to her work with Blue Wave Voiceover, Maria Pendolino is an award-winning voiceover artist and a prominent advocate for diversity, inclusion, and disability rights. She brings a unique perspective to the collective, underscored by her leadership and commitment to amplifying voices that are often marginalized in the industry. Pendolino is also involved in the development of the Disabled Voiceover Actors Database, a groundbreaking grassroots initiative that seeks to amplify the voices of disabled actors and promote increased representation in media and entertainment.
For more information about Blue Wave Voiceover's mission and services, visit bluewavevoiceover.com.
To explore Maria Pendolino's work, visit voicebymaria.com. Pendolino is available for media interviews on her work and Blue Wave Voiceover.
Stephanie Frederick
Smart Girl Marketing
info@smartgirlmarketing.com