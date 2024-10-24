MDC closes Capitol View Access in Callaway County

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be closing Capitol View Access due to boat ramp development issues and improper use of the area. This closure will be in effect immediately.

Capitol View Access is located just west of Highway 63 in Callaway County on the lower end of Cedar Creek near its confluence with the Missouri River. The access was originally acquired in 1991 to provide boat access to the river and creek. A concrete boat ramp was installed immediately after acquisition; however, the stream bank proved to be highly unstable because of the access’s proximity to the Missouri River. This led to severe bank slumping and the collapse of the concrete boat ramp which was later removed and replaced with a gravel trail to the river for canoe and kayak access. The stream bank remains unstable, and MDC engineers have indicated that this area should not be redeveloped. Currently, the area only provides bank fishing and limited walk-in canoe access to Cedar Creek.

MDC’s decision to close the area is based on several factors. Noren Access on the Missouri River is only a few miles away from Capitol View Access and serves as a reliable boat access to Cedar Creek and the Missouri River. There has also been a history of trespass problems by the public from Capitol View Access onto nearby private land. Vandalism has also increased since the boat ramp was removed. The Missouri Conservation Commission will consider the sale of the area once the access has been closed.