Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition Results from Philadelphia, PA Event

Winners of 2024-25 Philly Maritime welding competition Judges check the competition projects and assess weld quality. Competition projects waiting to be judged. Career Discovery Event for High School Students.

Winners of the Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition in Philadelphia, PA are announced.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the 22nd of October 2024, Philly Shipyard and Rhoads Industries jointly hosted a Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition in Philadelphia, PA. This competition brought together together local students from 15 local high schools and vocational training centers to showcase their welding skills and compete for top prizes. Project MFG competitions are designed to test the students’ welding skills and their ability to follow precise instructions to complete a project while demonstrating their knowledge of welding techniques, safety procedures, and equipment handling.A panel of expert welders and industry professionals assessed the students' work, evaluating the quality of their welds, the precision of their measurements, and their adherence to safety protocols. Furthermore, the judges evaluated the contestants based on their ability to troubleshoot and solve problems related to welding.Upon the competition's conclusion, the winners were announced based on their performance throughout the competition.The first, second, and third-place winners all received welding kits with new Lincoln Electric welding helmets and other tools to ready them for the workforce. The first and second place winners are invited to participate in Project MFG’s National Maritime Championship in the Spring and additionally, first place received a scholarship from the American Welding Society to help further their education.First Place – Johnny Smoker - from Pennock’s Bridge TCHSSecond Place – Logan Rutkowski - from Lehigh Career & Technical InstituteThird Place – Logan Albright - from Western Montgomery CTCThe Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition provided an ideal platform for students to showcase their passion, dedication, and welding talents. The competition also provided an opportunity for industry professionals to identify and connect with the next generation of welding talent, judging participants on their welding skills, safety procedures, and overall performance. Senior Chief Paul Schiro from the Navy addressed the students and spoke about the importance fleet maintenance plays in our national safety.The competition not only showcased the participants' skills but also highlighted the significance of vocational education in meeting the demands of the modern workforce. As industries evolve, events like these play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the manufacturing industry.In addition to the Maritime Welding competition, TMG, the U.S. Navy Talent Pipeline Program hosted a Career Discovery Day. This event is designed to bridge the gap between talented students and industry leaders in defense manufacturing. The Career Discovery event welcomed over 180 students from 17 Career and Technical Education (CTE) institutions and featured a keynote address by Deputy Flag Sponsor Senior Chief Paul Schiro, who emphasized the importance of fleet maintenance in national safety and the critical role of skilled professionals in sustaining the maritime and defense industrial base. His speech highlighted the Navy's commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled workers through initiatives like the Talent Pipeline Program. The Career Discovery Day provided a unique opportunity for students to establish meaningful professional relationships that could shape their future careers and strengthen the workforce. By connecting students with industry leaders, these two events aimed to inspire and prepare them for careers in defense manufacturing.ABOUT PHILLY SHIPYARD: Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Euronext Expand Oslo (Oslo: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, and Aker Solutions. For more information about Philly Shipyard, please visit www.phillyshipyard.com ABOUT RHOADS INDUSTRIES: Rhoads is a multidiscipline corporation that provides industrial fabrication, installation and maintenance for commercial and government projects. With waterfront access at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Rhoads Shipyard consists of three piers and two graving docks. Rhoads Industries serves the Navy, USACE and civilian vessels and provides a broad spectrum of services ranging from water delivery, electric service, trash, provisioning, and security all the way to complex overhaul and repairs.ABOUT TMG: TMG, Inc. serves as the Program Management Team for the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project, focusing on reinvigorating the defense trade skills workforce in the Philadelphia region. The company provides comprehensive services including employer support, partnership facilitation, performance improvement, and training development, all aimed at strengthening the maritime and defense manufacturing sectors. Through events like the Philadelphia Career Discovery Day and Weld Competition, the Talent Pipeline Program showcases career opportunities and helps employers improve their talent acquisition and retention strategies, ultimately supporting the US Navy's workforce needs.ABOUT PROJECT MFG: Project MFG is MORE THAN A COMPETITION. Project MFG shines a light on the need and opportunities for skilled trades by focusing on the development of new talent to provide a path forward for individuals and our country. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector, and government to expand the U.S. industrial base workforce.For more information about the Project MFG Maritime Welding competition and future events,please visit projectmfg.com or contact marketing@projectmfg.com.

