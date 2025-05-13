Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition & Career Discovery Event at Manchester Community College

Winners of the maritime welding competition Aidan Tugauy - First Place Douglas Roy - Second Place Student competing in a welding competition - Manchester CC Competition projects waiting to be judged.

Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition & Career Discovery Event Showcases Local Talent and Industry Opportunities in New Hampshire

We need welders, and our country needs people in the trades who can build things. Without that, we can’t continue to grow our economy and, most importantly, be able to defend our country.” — Governor Kelly Ayotte

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 12, Manchester Community College hosted the Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition and Career Discovery Event, bringing together 24 talented students from seven local schools to compete head-to-head for top honors and a spot in this year’s Maritime Welding National Championship happening this upcoming June at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan.This event focused on skills relevant to the maritime industry, emphasizing the critical role welding plays in building and maintaining vessels, and was more than just a competition. Organized in collaboration with Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance (SENEDIA), and General Dynamics Electric Boat, the all-day experience included a Career Discovery Event, which aimed to inspire and inform students about career pathways in the skilled trades, particularly maritime welding and defense manufacturing.Dr. Chuck Lloyd, Vice Chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, kicked off the day with an encouraging message about the atmosphere:“The momentum here is real, and I think it’s safe to say that the trades are back. Our efforts have focused on revitalizing interest in the trades, and seeing how engaged and excited you all are to compete today, I just want to say, the trades are back.”More than 50 high school students from across the New Hampshire area got an up-close look at careers in manufacturing and defense with 12 local industry experts and educators. This event provided an amazing opportunity for students to network and meet professionals within their area and learn about the possibilities of their future if they choose to pursue a career in the trades, more specifically, Maritime Welding and defense manufacturing.Governor Kelly Ayotte addressed participants, emphasizing the importance of the event: “What you’re doing today is not just important for the state but for the country.” Adding on that “learning to be a welder is not only going to be a great-paying job. We need welders, and our country needs people in the trades who can build things and do things. Without that, we can’t continue to grow our economy and, most importantly, be able to defend our country.” Governor Ayotte also highlighted the national significance of the skilled trades, saying, “Getting more people involved in the trades is more than just about making a great living, it’s literally about freedom.” “We need those submarines to keep our country safe, and you guys are the future of keeping this country safe.”The competition was all about showing students the wide range of rewarding career paths available in the skilled trades, right in their own communities. By developing new talent, we’re working to attract more young people to these careers and play a part in rebuilding America’s industrial workforce.Though Senator Jeanne Shaheen couldn’t be there in person, her office shared a message of encouragement saying, “Economic growth relies on saving a workforce that meets a demand for education and qualified employees. That is why ventures to promote and encourage exploration of the trades through programs like Project MFG are so important. They prepare students for this environment by teaching both job skills and life skills and get ahead in today’s highly competitive workforce.” Project MFG helps “students gain confidence to succeed and the knowledge and values to accomplish anything they put their minds to. And regional employers gain access to a pipeline of capable students and prospective employers through an innovative partnership between industry and high education.”During the Maritime welding competition, competitors were given 2 hours to complete a naval-themed project. This year’s was a surfacing submarine. The project aimed to test students’ ability to follow blueprints, fabricate, and MIG weld.As the event wrapped up, students, industry pros, and community members gathered with excitement to hear the results of the Project MFG Maritime Welding Competition. Out of 24 students representing seven local schools, Aidan Tanguay from Pinkerton Academy CTE claimed first place. Douglas Roy from Berlin High School came in second, and Ethan Douglas, also from Pinkerton Academy CTE, took third. In addition to some awesome new welding gear, the top two finishers earned an invitation to compete at the Project MFG Maritime Welding National Championship this June.The Project MFG Maritime Welding competition not only showcased the many talented participants but also highlighted the importance of vocational education in meeting the demands of the modern workforce. As industries evolve, events like these play a vital role in shaping the next generation of skilled professionals.This event would not have been possible without the generous support of our industry partners, including the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB), Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program within the Department of Defense, Build Submarines, Blue Forge Alliance, TMG and the New England Talent Pipeline Project. We are especially grateful to our distinguished guests: Dr. Paul Beaudin, President of Manchester Community College; Governor Kelly Ayotte; Mayor Jay Ruais; Dr. Chuck Lloyd, Vice Chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire; John Allard, Chairman of Granite State Manufacturers; Lieutenant Waterman; and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander. We also extend our sincere thanks to all the Discovery Event vendors who took the time to be here and contribute to its success.

