AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at All Things Open 2024

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that chair benny Vasquez will provide an update on the latest AlmaLinux developments during All Things Open 2024 taking place October 27-29 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.From 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Monday, October 28, Vasquez will present, “The State of AlmaLinux,” using the session as an opportunity to share what’s new since her presentation at last year’s All Things Open event. For more information, visit: https://2024.allthingsopen.org/sessions/the-state-of-almalinux Additionally, from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. the same day, Vasquez is scheduled to participate in an All Things Open panel discussion titled, “Freedom vs Sustainable: A Candid Necessary Debate.” For more information, visit: https://2024.allthingsopen.org/sessions/freedom-vs-sustainable-a-candid-necessary-debate With experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, and most recently Microsoft, Vazques showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email hello@almalinux.org.For detailed information on All Things Open 2024, visit https://2024.allthingsopen.org About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.