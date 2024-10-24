Montana Knife Company Breaks Ground on New 50,000 Sq. Ft. Facility in Missoula, MT

Montana Knife Company Breaking Ground at Historic Missoula Stockyards

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana Knife Company (MKC) marked a significant milestone this week with a groundbreaking ceremony for their new 50,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at the historic site of the former Missoula Stockyards.

The expansion comes as the company continues to grow beyond its current 10,000 sq. ft. space, where it operates with 65 employees. The new facility will allow MKC to accommodate 150-200 employees, with a focus on hiring local talent over the next two years.

"The new facility will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also create valuable job opportunities for local machinists, engineers, and skilled workers," said MKC Founder, Josh Smith.

The new headquarters underscores MKC’s commitment to offering alternative career paths for students who may not pursue traditional college education.

Through this expansion, MKC aims to provide young people in the Missoula community with career opportunities in a hands-on, skill-based industry that values craftsmanship and technical expertise.

The growth will also help MKC streamline its operations, bringing several processes in-house that are currently outsourced to other states. This strategic shift will improve production efficiency while reinforcing MKC's core values of quality, craftsmanship, and local manufacturing.

“Missoula is excited to have MKC break ground in the Wye area,” said Josh Slotnick, Missoula County Commissioner. “We are working toward developing this area for local manufacturing, retail and more, and MKC beat us to it! We are so proud to have MKC be the first building people see coming into Missoula.”

Once completed in the fall of 2025, the new facility will also feature a unique customer experience. Visitors will be able to explore MKC's full line of knives and apparel, shop products from other leading outdoor and hunting brands, and enjoy a Black Rifle Coffee Company franchise on-site. MKC plans to host future community events at the new headquarters to strengthen connections with the local Missoula area and their growing family of customers.

About Montana Knife Company : Montana Knife Company is a leading American manufacturer of high-quality knives and outdoor tools, proudly based in Missoula, MT. With a focus on craftsmanship, durability, and functionality, MKC delivers products designed for hunting, survival, and everyday carry. MKC is deeply committed to creating local jobs, supporting alternative career paths, and maintaining the highest standards of American-made excellence.

