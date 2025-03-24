Brigham Buhler Urges Texas House to Act on Food Labeling Reform and Fix America’s Broken Food System

Brigham Buhler, CEO of Ways2Well, urged Texas lawmakers to improve food labeling, exposing industry deception and advocating for consumer rights.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Brigham Buhler, Founder and CEO of Ways2Well, delivered a powerful testimony before the Texas House, urging lawmakers to take action on food labeling and the growing health crisis caused by America’s food system. A passionate advocate for consumer rights and food safety, Buhler exposed industry deception and emphasized the need for Texas to lead where federal action has stalled.

Buhler testified in support of House Bill 25, a critical piece of legislation aimed at improving food labeling transparency, highlighting the dangers of a system that allows food companies to self-regulate under the vague designation of "generally accepted safe products." His testimony follows the recent passage of Senate Bill 25, which cleared the Texas Senate on March 12, 2025. The effort has been championed by Rep. Lacey Hull and Senator Lois Kolkhorst, both of whom have worked tirelessly to advance the bill and advocate for consumer rights in the face of industry resistance.

“I can tell you that it takes a long time to move a mountain, and I believe that the right folks are in place and they’re going to fight tooth and nail for the American people,” said Buhler in his opening remarks. “But that’s going to take time—and like I said in my speech—we don’t wait for the federal government to make all the choices for us.”

Buhler also condemned the double standards in food production, pointing out that the same companies manufacturing products for the U.S. market are already making safer, better alternatives in other countries.

“[Consumers] are being sold a lie, and it’s infuriating as a Texan to hear this because the same companies housed in the US are already making these foods safer and better in other countries,” said Buhler. “There are already label changes happening in Canada, and in California, there’s a national movement pushing for this.”

Buhler drew comparisons to the tobacco industry, emphasizing that the fight is ultimately about truth and transparency to consumers. He also underscored the devastating impact of preventable chronic disease - revealing staggering statistics.

“1.7 million Americans are dying a year of preventable chronic disease. Preventable! More than every war we have ever fought as a nation, die annually.”

Buhler’s testimony was part of a broader push for reform. Earlier this month, he addressed the Texas Senate alongside Dr. Mark Hyman, Calley Means, Grace Price, and Jason Karp—all outspoken advocates for fixing America’s food system. Today, he was joined by Barry Smetlzer of Healing Provisions, reinforcing the coalition demanding immediate action.

“I said this in front of the U.S. Senate. These are mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers. These are our friends and family members dying of chronic diseases we can prevent,” said Buhler. “And you want to tell me you can’t afford a label change? That’s the minimum you can do. Because the real cost is paid in human lives and human capital.”

About Brigham Buhler:

Brigham Buhler is a visionary healthcare entrepreneur committed to transforming the American medical system through proactive, patient-centered care. With over two decades in the industry—including 15 years working alongside top physicians at Eli Lilly and Stryker—he witnessed firsthand how corporate interests and bureaucratic inefficiencies fail patients, depriving them of the knowledge and resources needed to manage their health effectively.

Determined to challenge the status quo, Buhler founded Ways2Well in 2017, officially launching in 2018 to make preventative healthcare more accessible and affordable. By harnessing cutting-edge blood lab analysis, Ways2Well identifies genetic and early disease markers, equipping patients with the education and tools necessary to take control of their health before chronic conditions develop. His leadership is driving a paradigm shift in the industry, prioritizing innovation, transparency, and patient-first care.

Beyond Ways2Well, Buhler extends his impact through ReviveRx Pharmacy further advancing personalized healthcare solutions. A graduate of the University of Houston, he has emerged as a leading voice in healthcare reform, advocating against pharmaceutical industry corruption and regulatory overreach. He has been vocal about practices such as the FDA’s ban on certain peptides, raising concerns that financial interests often take precedence over public health. Through interviews, podcasts, and public advocacy, he champions regenerative, cost-effective medical treatments that challenge the limitations of traditional, insurance-driven care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.