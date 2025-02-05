Montana Knife Company and Chase Rice Launch 'Come Hell or High Water' Fundraiser to Aid Natural Disaster Victims

Through fire or flood, we stand together. Support the Come Hell or High Water fundraiser and help those in need.

Montana Knife Company & Chase Rice urge support for the "Come Hell or High Water" fundraiser, aiding wildfire & hurricane victims.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana Knife Company (MKC) and country music star Chase Rice are urging supporters to act now and donate to the "Come Hell or High Water" fundraiser before it ends on February 14 at 11:59 PM MST. This initiative will provide essential aid to communities devastated by raging California wildfires and destructive hurricanes in North Carolina.

The campaign has already raised over $230,000 through the sale of the exclusive "Come Hell or High Water" Tee Shirt and Zippo Lighter—with 100% of proceeds going directly to a charity selected by MKC. This urgent call to action comes as wildfires relentlessly sweep through California, and leave thousands without homes or businesses in North Carolina.

“We are astounded by the support this has received, not only from those purchasing merchandise but by the companies who have offered up prizes,” said MKC founder Josh Smith. “This is a good cause, and we’re fortunate to know so many great people who want to stand up for what matters.”

As communities face these ongoing disasters, every contribution makes a difference. The fundraiser’s timely mission is to deliver tangible support where it’s needed most, ensuring that families who have lost everything receive real, practical assistance.

The campaign’s origins are as unique as its mission. It all began when Chase Rice, fresh off an elk hunt in Montana, reached out to Smith with a creative idea: using the antlers from his harvested elk to craft a one-of-a-kind custom knife for a charity raffle benefiting North Carolina.

"Seeing the devastation Helene caused in my home state hit me hard," said Rice. "When you witness your own community struggling to rebuild after such a disaster, you know you have to step up and lend a hand. I'm honored to partner with Montana Knife Company on the 'Come Hell or High Water' fundraiser, because together, we can bring hope and real support to those who need it most."

As California’s wildfires intensified, Josh and Chase expanded the effort by creating a second custom knife to support both affected regions. In addition to the second knife, Chase has generously offered to fly two of the winners on an all-expenses paid trip out to a concert of their choosing.

"When disaster strikes, people need real help – not just words. At Montana Knife Company, we believe in stepping up for our fellow Americans, and 'Come Hell or High Water' is our way of ensuring that families who have lost everything get the support they need," said Smith. For Smith, this cause is deeply personal. Before becoming a Master Bladesmith and launching MKC, he worked as a lineman and witnessed firsthand the devastation wrought by natural disasters. His experiences restoring power after major storms and wildfires have fueled his commitment to giving back to communities in crisis.

The fundraiser has also attracted support from a growing list of companies, including Hoyt, Stone Glacier, Turtle Box, Pecos, Lacrosse Boots, Work Sharp, Nosler, Yeti, Go Fast Campers, Seekin Precisions, OnX, Breeo, The Bearded Butchers, Vortex Optics, Ollin, Nock On Archery, Wilderness Athlete, Sorinex, Colorado Craft Beef, Sig Sauer, Lev Rack, Eberlestock, Moultrie, Rackhub, VOLQUARTSEN, Traeger Grills, Born Primitive, Lone Wolf Custom Gear, MTN Ops, Gather Grills, Easton Archery, and Winkler Knives.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the "Come Hell or High Water" fundraiser, please contact: danica@theverardogroup.org.

