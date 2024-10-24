Washington Center for Women's & Children's Wellness Launches Menopause and Weight Management Services

Menopause is a pivotal time in a woman's life that can greatly impact physical and emotional health. Our goal is to provide support that empowers women to embrace this transition with confidence.” — Dr. Wendy Hookman, Psychiatrist and Founder of WCWCW

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Center for Women's & Children's Wellness (WCWCW), a leading provider of women's health services in Bethesda, Maryland, is proud to announce the launch of its new Menopause and Weight Management offerings. These comprehensive services are designed to empower women with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the challenges of menopause with confidence and vitality.Menopause is a significant life transition that can bring about a variety of physical and emotional changes. WCWCW's experienced team of licensed healthcare professionals understands the unique needs of women during this time and provides personalized treatment plans that address both menopause symptoms and weight management concerns. Services include comprehensive evaluations, nutrition counseling, exercise guidance, medications (if indicated), and ongoing support.WCWCW is committed to enhancing women's health and quality of life by fostering a supportive environment where women can openly discuss their experiences and challenges related to menopause and weight management.About Dr. Wendy Hookman , Founder and DirectorRenowned for her expertise, Wendy J. Hookman, MD, is a respected double board-certified psychiatrist and the visionary Founder of WCWCW. Having grown up in the Greater Washington, DC area, she returned to her roots following her training in New York City, driven by her aspiration to establish a world-class psychiatric center for women and children within the Greater Washington area. Her mission was to cultivate an environment where everyone, from patients to clinicians and staff, would feel esteemed, valued, and supported through life's challenges and triumphs.About WCWCWThe Washington Center for Women's & Children's Wellness (WCWCW) is a leading provider of women's health services in Bethesda, Maryland. WCWCW is dedicated to providing comprehensive and compassionate care to women of all ages.For more information about WCWCW's Menopause and Weight Management services or to schedule a consultation, please visit WCWCW.org or contact info@wcwcw.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.