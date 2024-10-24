Minister Nomakhosazana Meth awards top performing South African companies at 2024 Annual Productivity SA Awards, 25 Oct

Employment and Labour Minister to award top performing South African companies at the 2024 Annual Productivity SA Awards

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will on Friday, 25 October 2024, recognise the achievement of trailblazing companies in the categories of Business Turnaround and Recovery, Competitiveness Improvement Services, and Quality

Productivity Improvement at the Annual Productivity SA Award Ceremony, taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Productivity SA, an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, mandated to promote productivity and job creation in South Africa, will honour companies who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to efficiency, innovation, and continuous

improvement, following a stringent adjudication and shortlisting process conducted by Productivity SA, based on their productivity levels and improvement beyond expectation.

Members of the media are invited to the Productivity SA Awards as follows:

Date: Friday, 25 October 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: The Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand, Gauteng

For media RSVP, contact Productivity SA Media Liaison Manager, Mr. Maupi

Monyemangene | Mobile +27 82 447 3232 | E mail: maupim@productivitysa.co.za

www.productivitysa.co.za

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson. Email: Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za | Cellphone: 072 737 2205