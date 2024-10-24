Federal Funding Approved for July 31 – Aug. 1 Storms
LINCOLN, NE – A federal request submitted by Governor Jim Pillen for storm assistance has been approved. Funding will help supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in areas impacted by severe weather July 31 and Aug. 1, 2024 in eastern Nebraska.
Cass, Douglas, Lancaster, Sarpy and Saunders counties sustained damage resulting from severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds, hail and flooding. The storm resulted in significant, and in some cases, lengthy power outages. At the time of the application, damage estimates already exceeded $34.6 million. Funding will support emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in the affected counties.
This is the fourth federal disaster declaration for the state so far this year.
