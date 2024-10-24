UNFCCC Climate Change Conference (COP29)
Description
The Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29) of the UNFCCC, with a strong emphasis on climate finance and ambitious climate action. Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency will focus on two main pillars: enhancing ambition and enabling action, in alignment with the Paris Agreement goals. Key topics include finance, transparency, loss and damage, and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This year's conference will also include a review of the Global Stocktake findings, with particular attention on adaptation, mitigation, and just transition. Nearly 200 Parties will convene to accelerate progress toward keeping global warming below 1.5°C.
The event also comprises the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters.
Objectives
COP29 aims to:
- Secure agreement on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance to replace the $100 billion goal.
- Enhance ambition by urging all Parties to submit 1.5°C-aligned Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).
- Finalize operationalization of Article 6, enabling international carbon markets.
- Address loss and damage financing through the newly established Loss and Damage Fund.
- Emphasize the importance of finance, technology, and capacity building to support global climate goals.
ADB's objectives at COP29 are to:
- Showcase its role as the region’s climate bank, contributing to both mitigation and adaptation finance.
- Highlight its initiatives in renewable energy, green infrastructure, and resilience-building across the Asia and Pacific region.
- Participate in discussions on climate finance, emphasizing the importance of balancing mitigation and adaptation investments.
Side event sessions will delve into diverse topics such as: (to be determined). ADB will also be collaborating with other institutions in joint events.
Target participants
The conference is expected to convene around 40,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives.
How to register
Registration details for COP29 are available on the official website. Registration for observer organizations, media, and delegates is handled through the UNFCCC Online Registration System.
Side Events
ADB participates in the UNFCCC process as an inter-governmental observer organization. At COP29, ADB will organize the following events:
* All times are in Baku Standard Time (UTC +4).
12 November
-
11:30 - 13:00
Joint MDB Pavilion
The session aims to provide a platform on the role of multilateral development banks in ushering and demonstrating these much-needed paradigm shifts in the global climate finance architecture.
13 November
-
11:30 - 12:30
Wyndham Hotel
This session will focus on recent practices and the challenges faced by Asian financial regulators, calling for regional-level discussions to promote some convergence.
-
12:45 - 15:00
Wyndham Hotel
To raise awareness of the importance of transition finance in addressing climate change and discuss key areas within the transition finance approach that require greater focus in the financial sector to attract more private investment.
14 November
-
11:30 - 13:00
Malaysia Pavilion
The event will provide a platform for Ministries of Finance to highlight how climate resilient fiscal systems can enable countries to scale-up and align financial flows with climate action.
-
14:00 - 15:00
COP29 Presidency Area, Room 3 (Hirkan Room)
The high-level session will bring together CAREC member countries and development partners to feature the CAREC Climate Change Action Plan and the CAREC Climate and Sustainability Project Preparatory Fund, and adopt and sign the declaration establishing the CAREC Partnership for Climate, Innovation and Trade.
15 November
-
09:30 - 11:00
Joint MDB Pavilion
This panel discussion, co-hosted by the Asian Development Bank and the Danish-led Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), explores how the support for oil and gas regions in transition is developing.
19 November
-
13:30 - 15:00
Joint MDB Pavilion
Through different case study presentations, this event will engage participants in a dialogue to discuss and unpack the catalytic role that MDBs' adaptation finance can play in delivering climate adaptation outcomes at scale.
20 November
-
10:00 - 10:50
Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion
ADB builds and leads a coalition of like-minded partners to tackle the challenges of maritime decarbonization in developing member countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.