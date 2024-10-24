UNFCCC Climate Change Conference (COP29)

Description

The Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29) of the UNFCCC, with a strong emphasis on climate finance and ambitious climate action. Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency will focus on two main pillars: enhancing ambition and enabling action, in alignment with the Paris Agreement goals. Key topics include finance, transparency, loss and damage, and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This year's conference will also include a review of the Global Stocktake findings, with particular attention on adaptation, mitigation, and just transition. Nearly 200 Parties will convene to accelerate progress toward keeping global warming below 1.5°C.

The event also comprises the 19th meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP 19), and the sixth meeting of the COP serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA 6) that will convene to complete the first enhanced transparency framework and the new collective quantified goal on finance, among other matters.

Objectives

COP29 aims to:

Secure agreement on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) for climate finance to replace the $100 billion goal.

Enhance ambition by urging all Parties to submit 1.5°C-aligned Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).

Finalize operationalization of Article 6, enabling international carbon markets.

Address loss and damage financing through the newly established Loss and Damage Fund.

Emphasize the importance of finance, technology, and capacity building to support global climate goals.

ADB's objectives at COP29 are to:

Showcase its role as the region’s climate bank, contributing to both mitigation and adaptation finance.

Highlight its initiatives in renewable energy, green infrastructure, and resilience-building across the Asia and Pacific region.

Participate in discussions on climate finance, emphasizing the importance of balancing mitigation and adaptation investments.

Side event sessions will delve into diverse topics such as: (to be determined). ADB will also be collaborating with other institutions in joint events.

Target participants

The conference is expected to convene around 40,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives.

How to register

Registration details for COP29 are available on the official website. Registration for observer organizations, media, and delegates is handled through the UNFCCC Online Registration System.