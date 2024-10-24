Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5004825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/24, 1230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Rd, Whiting

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Scott Malinowski

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

VICTIM: Tracy Simonds

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/19/24 at approximately 1012 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a theft from a farm stand located on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed Scott Malinowski (60) of Brandon, VT stole items from the farm stand. On 10/24/24, Malinowski was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Troopers were assisted by the Brandon Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

