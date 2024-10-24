New Haven Barracks/ Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5004825
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/30/24, 1230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester Whiting Rd, Whiting
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Scott Malinowski
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: Tracy Simonds
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/19/24 at approximately 1012 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a theft from a farm stand located on Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Whiting. Investigation revealed Scott Malinowski (60) of Brandon, VT stole items from the farm stand. On 10/24/24, Malinowski was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by the Brandon Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/30/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
