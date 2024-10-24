MDC warns to not burn outdoors to avoid wildfire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – With ongoing and worsening drought conditions throughout the state, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds people that outdoor burning could cause a wildfire. According to MDC, a main cause of wildfires is improper burning of debris such as leaves or brush piles. MDC reminds people that a person who starts a fire for any reason is responsible for any damage it may cause.

“It’s been drier and warmer than usual, which means fires have the potential to get out of control very quickly,” said MDC Fire Program Supervisor Ben Webster. “We want everyone to check weather conditions and be extremely careful with or avoid burning leaves or debris during these drier and warmer conditions. Check with your local fire department regarding burn bans or reference the National Weather Service for Red Flag Warnings that may be in place because of critical fire-weather conditions.”

MDC urges landowners, hunters, campers, and others in the outdoors to help prevent wildfires and offers the following tips.

OUTDOOR BURNING: Avoid burning during times of high temperatures, low relative humidity, and increased winds. These conditions make fire more difficult and hazardous to control. Check with local fire departments regarding burn bans or reference the National Weather Service regarding Red Flag Warnings that may be in place.

DRIVING OFF ROAD: Wildfires can start when dry fuel, such as grass, comes in contact with catalytic converters. Think twice before driving into and across a grassy field. Never park over tall, dry grass or piles of leaves that can touch the underside of a vehicle. When driving vehicles off road, regularly inspect the undercarriage to ensure that fuel and brake lines are intact, and no oil leaks are apparent. Always carry an approved fire extinguisher on vehicles that are used off road. Check for the presence of spark arresters on ATV exhausts.

MAKING A CAMPFIRE: Clear a generous area around fire rings. Store unused firewood a good distance from a campfire. Never use gasoline, kerosene, or other flammable liquid to start a fire. Keep campfires small and controllable. Keep fire-extinguishing materials, such as a rake, shovel, and bucket of water, close. Extinguish campfires each night and before leaving camp, even if it’s just for a few moments.

CALL FOR HELP: Call 911 at the first sign of a fire getting out of control.

For more information on preventing wildfires, go online to mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/wildfire-prevention.

PRESCRIBED FIRE CAN HELP

Wildfire can destroy property and threaten life, especially if it strikes in an overgrown or unmanaged area. However, careful use of prescribed fire can actually improve land health, help create habitat for wildlife and protect life and property.

MDC and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council promote the responsible use of prescribed fire as a natural resource management tool. Prescribed burning mimics the historical occurrence of fire that shaped our plant communities but is conducted under a prescription of specified environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, fuel moisture, wind speed and direction.

Landowners, land managers, and contractors can become certified prescribed burn managers through a self-paced three-hour online prescribed burn course followed by an all-day field exercise to demonstrate skills learned. For more information on using prescribed fire as a land-management tool and becoming certified in prescribed burns, visit mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.

HELPING RURAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS

MDC supports about 700 rural fire departments around the state by providing tens-of-thousands of dollars in annual grant monies that help these small-town, mostly volunteer fire departments buy personal protective gear and firefighting equipment. Grant funds are used on everything from radios and other communication equipment to chainsaws, hoses, and hand tools. Funding for the program is provided by MDC and the U.S. Forest Service Volunteer Fire Assistance Program. For more information on how MDC helps fire departments around the state, visit the MDC website at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/fire-department-assistance-programs.