MDC Clinton office to close for roof repairs April 7-8
CLINTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be closing its Clinton office on Monday, April 7 and Tuesday, April 8 for a partial roof replacement.
Construction is contingent on weather conditions, so the dates of closure are subject to change. Updates will be provided if that is the case.
Office staff will be available during the closure to assist the public by phone at 660-885-6981. The office is located at 2010 S 2nd Street in Clinton.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.