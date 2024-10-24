Business Reporter: Accelerating the safety performance improvement journey

Why power and utilities companies should understand and address the changing risk profile of their operations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Mathieu Leduc, Europe Regional Director: Power & Utilities at dss+, an independent consulting firm, talks about how managers should improve their abilities to recognise and address risks in a rapidly transforming power and utilities sector in order to keep serious injuries and fatalities (SIF) at bay. In a survey, more than two-thirds of managers have reported that dynamic factors, such as the loss of capabilities, resource shortage, the evolution of supply chains or the emergence of new technologies have negative influence on managing power and utilities industry risks. For leaders to elevate risk-related company culture and impact mindsets and behaviours, they first need to hone their own skills to be able to demonstrate committed leadership.A new approach to the evolving reality of construction work and operations entails four key actions. First, it’s important to look at not only the obvious events but also low-intensity signals, for example, an increasing number of near misses, production losses and poor management reaction to unsafe acts to be able to anticipate future risk profiles. Secondly, a case for a safety transformation programme must be presented to the Board highlighting not only short term savings but strategic benefits too. Thirdly, current improvement initiatives must be reviewed on a continuous basis, and if the depth or speed of change required exceeds existing capabilities, external support must be leveraged. The last factor is the identification of success factors. For programmes targeting managers, it’s key to gauge critical mass, where the first signs of change become visible, as well as the rate of adoption where impact becomes sustainable.dss+ offers 24 week upskilling and reskilling courses for managers entailing diagnosing the situation, confirming risks to focus on, identifying key actions needed, implementation decisions and deployment. These programmes enable companies to reverse the trend of declining safety performance and reach the necessary autonomy for sustainable results.To learn more about safety performance improvement programmes for power and utilities companies, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About dss+dss⁺ is a leading provider of operations management consulting services with the purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss⁺ enables organisations to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly.

