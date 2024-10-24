DB Investing Announces Strategic Partnership with ZuluTrade and the Launch of +624 GCC CFD Stocks

Discover DB Investing’s new 4,000 real stocks, social trading with ZuluTrade, and +644 GCC CFD stocks. Unlock global and regional opportunities today!

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DB Investing, a leading global financial services provider, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its product offering, further enhancing its platform for traders and investors worldwide.The company has launched over 4,000 real stocks, introduced Social Trading in partnership with ZuluTrade, and added +624 GCC CFD stocks, delivering a well-rounded portfolio to meet the diverse needs of its clients.Over 4,000 Real Stocks: Unlocking Global Investment OpportunitiesIn its continued effort to provide clients with a variety of financial instruments, DB Investing has added over 4,000 real stocks to its platform. This expansion enables traders to invest directly in leading companies from global markets, offering them the chance to diversify portfolios and seize growth opportunities across a wide range of sectors. Whether looking at the U.S. market giants or the emerging Asian markets, DB Investing clients can now access real stock trading in a seamless, secure, and fully regulated environment.Social Trading in Partnership with ZuluTrade: Democratizing Investment ExpertiseIn an exciting partnership with ZuluTrade, DB Investing introduces Social Trading, empowering its users to replicate the strategies of seasoned traders. This feature makes advanced trading techniques accessible to everyone, regardless of experience level. Through the ZuluTrade platform, users can choose top-performing traders to follow, automatically copy their trades, and learn from their decision-making processes. This partnership underscores DB Investing’s commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions and staying ahead of market trends.+624 GCC CFD Stocks: Expanding Regional Investment ChoicesAs part of its focus on the Middle East, DB Investing has introduced +624 GCC CFD stocks, catering to the growing demand for local market access. Clients can now trade CFDs on stocks from leading companies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. This product addition provides investors with greater exposure to the fast-growing regional economy and its flagship sectors such as real estate, energy, and finance.A New Era for DB InvestingThese new offerings align with DB Investing's mission of delivering innovative financial services that cater to both novice and professional traders. With a robust regulatory framework, including licenses from the SCA in Dubai and the FSA in Seychelles, DB Investing continues to build trust among its clients and partners.“Our goal is to continuously expand our offerings and provide our clients with the tools they need to succeed in today’s dynamic financial markets,” said a spokesperson for DB Investing. “The launch of real stocks, our partnership with ZuluTrade for Social Trading, and the inclusion of +624 GCC CFD stocks reflect our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and catering to the needs of traders globally and regionally.”About DB InvestingDB Investing is a fast-growing financial services provider offering a wide range of trading and investment solutions, including forex, CFDs, and real stocks. Headquartered in Dubai with offices in Seychelles, Limassol (Cyprus), Lagos (Nigeria), and Malta, DB Investing is licensed and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the UAE and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles. The company is dedicated to providing a secure, transparent, and user-friendly platform for traders worldwide. For more information, visit DB Investing.Learn more about these exciting features and begin your trading journey today at DB Investing - Dream Big InvestingBe our partner by clicking here ( https://partners.dbinvesting.com/ Explore career opportunities at DB Investing ( https://careers.dbinvesting.com/ For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@dbinvesting.com

