RBC’s Team Player

RBC Procurement Manager Amanda Turner looks on in her Richmond Black Widows football uniform. Turner taking a call at her day job at Richard Bland College of William & Mary. Turner (center on right side) and her Richmond Black Widows teammates preparing to take a snap. Turner speaking with her daughter during a break in football play. Turner, donning her CIAA referee uniform, surveying the field during a football play.

This Richard Bland College of William & Mary staffer gives her all on the job and and on the gridiron.

I’m just grateful to be a part of a great team at RBC, as well as just as grateful I have the teammates that I have.” — Amanda Turner

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Turner’s life is governed by teamwork and meticulousness.At her day job as procurement manager at Richard Bland College of William & Mary (RBC), she reviews countless pages of procurement contracts for various campus projects submitted by college staff and external stakeholders. She works with her team to ensure all bases are covered by handling the procurement process with fastidious care.“Staying in compliance and being aware of how we're spending the money is essential to the mission of the college,” Turner said.She’s also responsible for training her end users on how to use eVA, the Commonwealth’s Procurement Management System. The college uses the platform to notify registered vendors of procurement opportunities available on campus and to process purchase orders.Her attention to detail and affinity for teamwork doesn’t just apply to her 9 to 5. It also does on the gridiron.In high school, the Williamsburg, Va. native’s football dreams unfortunately didn’t fully materialize. When she was finally granted the opportunity to play her senior year, she tore her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in practice, thereby ending her season.But roughly fifteen years later, her football dreams became a reality.Turner came across a news article about women’s semi-pro football team, the Richmond Black Widows. She decided to try out for the team the following year and made the roster.You’d might assume there are glaring differences between how football is played amongst women versus men. But you’d be pleasantly surprised.“The ladies come down hitting,” said Willie Burns, Richmond Black Widows Offensive Coordinator. “They put it all on the line.”Turner—who plays center—quickly became a team favorite and revered for her work ethic.“I tell everybody that center is probably one of the hardest positions other than the quarterback because they’ve got to know the whole offense,” Burns said. “So she’s got to make that call so everybody knows who they’re supposed to block on each play.”In 2017, the home of Turner’s neighbors Katreese Moyler and husband, Walter, caught on fire. Turner ran into the burning home twice to help rescue the couple.“Not many people would do what Amanda did," Katreese said. "My family and I are forever grateful to her for helping save our lives.”Because of her heroics, she was admitted into the ICU for smoke inhalation. Fortunately, Turner didn’t suffer any major internal or external injuries. From that day forward, her teammates crowned her with the nickname, “Smoke” (they adorably call her daughters “Puff” and “Spark”).“If there's an uncommon situation that's going to appear in somebody's life, it’s going to appear in Amanda's life,” said Jessica Harris, General Manager of the Richmond Black Widows and long-time friend of Turner.Although she’s been able to play the game she loves, her ultimate dream is to one day become an NFL (National Football League) referee. Over the last four years, she’s officiated at the little league and high school level and recently was handpicked to become a CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) referee for the upcoming fall season.On her teams on and off the field, Turner is a vital cog. In each setting, she works diligently to make sure things are done efficiently and with intention. The stakes are equally as paramount in her mind.“I don’t think RBC would like the amount of intensity I have on the football field,” she said with a laugh. “But I treat both with respect.“I’m just grateful to be a part of a great team at RBC, as well as just as grateful I have the teammates that I have.”

