UN SDG Action Awards: Celebrating Hope in Action and Driving Solutions for a Sustainable Future

Join us at the 2024 UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony LIVE from Rome on 29 October 2024 Meet the 2024 UN SDG Action Awards Finalists HOPE IN ACTION Art Exhibition

On 29 October, the 2024 UN SDG Action Awards are set to showcase the remarkable global efforts to transform aspirations for a sustainable future into reality.

The SDG Awards are a vital moment because they highlight stories of possibilities that can help light the way toward achieving the SDGs. They remind us that hope is not passive, it is an active force.” — Marina Ponti, Global Director, UN SDG Action Campaign

ROME, ITALY, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 29 October, the 2024 UN SDG Action Awards https://sdgactionawards.org/ ) are set to showcase the remarkable global efforts to transform aspirations for a sustainable future into reality.The Awards are a signature program run by the UN SDG Action Campaign ( https://sdgactioncampaign.org/ ) that champion initiatives and individuals who are wielding the power of creativity and innovation to bring us closer to a more sustainable, equitable and peaceful world.This year, the call for submissions reached an overwhelming 5,500 responses from 190 countries across three categories: Creativity, Impact and Changemaker.The Winners of the 2024 #SDGAwards will be unveiled in a special Awards Ceremony, to be live-streamed on UN YouTube https://www.youtube.com/live/atPKdld_4qc ) and UN WebTV https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1m/k1m0be147v ), sdgactionawards.org/live ( https://sdgactionawards.org/live/ ), and broadcast in Italian on Rai ( https://www.raiplay.it/dirette/raiplay ), Italy's national broadcaster and media partner of the Ceremony, reaching audiences worldwide.As the world faces a confluence of challenges the UN SDG Action Awards ( https://sdgactionawards.org/ ) strive to highlight an undeniable will to keep hope alive. Now, more than ever, we must double down on our efforts to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the world’s blueprint for a fairer, more resilient and sustainable future for all.“The Awards are a vital moment because they highlight stories of possibilities that can help light the way toward achieving the SDGs. They remind us that hope is not passive, it is an active force,” shared the Global Director of the UN SDG Action Campaign ( https://sdgactioncampaign.org/ ), Marina Ponti adding that “this is the spirit of the Pact for the Future – a global commitment to multilateral cooperation and solidarity for tackling the world’s most pressing challenge. We all have a role to play when it comes to our common future.”This year’s Ceremony will also feature the HOPE IN ACTION art exhibition ( https://sdgactioncampaign.org/sdg-exhibition/ ), a partnership between the UN SDG Action Campaign ( https://sdgactioncampaign.org/ ) and HUG ( https://thehug.xyz/ ), a global community for artists. Having premiered in the UN General Assembly Hall during the UN high-level week this September in New York ( https://bit.ly/3UkVcaq ), the exhibition has traveled to Rome to showcase 25 artworks from over 1,500 global art submissions, expressing hope and urgent calls for action on critical issues such as climate change, gender equality, and peace.Join the Ceremony LIVE ( https://sdgactionawards.org/live/ ) to celebrate changemakers and get inspired by incredible leaders and artists including:• Stefano Gatti, Director General for Development and Cooperation, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI); ( https://www.esteri.it/en/ministero/struttura/dgcoopsviluppo/il-direttore-generale-per-la-cooperazione-allo-sviluppo/ • Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator; ( https://www.undp.org/our-leadership • Susan Brown, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the UNDP Bureau for External Relations and Advocacy; ( https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/personnel-appointments/2024-09-18/ms-susan-brown-of-switzerland-assistant-administrator-and-director-bureau-for-external-relations-and-advocacy-of-the-united-nations-development-programme- • Muhammed Muheisen, Canon Ambassador and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner; ( https://muhammedmuheisen.com/ • Noemi, Italian song writer and singer; ( https://www.noemiofficial.it/ • Jessica Smith, Paralympian and Disability Advocate; ( https://www.jessicasmith.com.au/about • Farhoud Meybodi, award-winning film director and producer; ( https://www.farhoudmeybodi.com/ • Alhanislam, Poet and Activist; and ( https://alhanislam.com/ • Michelle Roverelli, Director of Member Relations and Communications, European Broadcasting Union; ( https://www.ebu.ch/news/2023/05/michelle-roverelli-appointed-director-of-member-relations--communications-at-ebu ) among many others.Meet the Finalists The UN SDG Action Awards ( https://sdgactionawards.org/ ) team reviewed all incredible entries, and each was evaluated based on their impact, the innovation of their approach and their replicability in other countries by a high-level Panel of Judges ( https://sdgactionawards.org/judges/ ) and a technical review team. A total of nine finalists ( https://sdgactionawards.org/finalists-2024/ ) were selected:Impact:• Plant-for-the-Planet, Global ( https://sdgactionawards.org/plant-for-the-planet/ • The Story of Peru’s Largest Oil Spill, Peru ( https://sdgactionawards.org/story-of-perus-largest-oil-spill/ • Gjenge Makers, Kenya ( https://sdgactionawards.org/gjenge-makers/ Creativity:• Assume that I can, Italy ( https://sdgactionawards.org/assume-that-i-can/ • Keychange, Global ( https://sdgactionawards.org/keychange/ • True My Voice, Nigeria ( https://sdgactionawards.org/truemyvoice/ Changemaker:• Suvarna Raj, India ( https://sdgactionawards.org/suvarna-raj/ • Payzee Mahmod, UK ( https://sdgactionawards.org/payzee-mahmod/ • Nyaradzo Mashayamombe, Zimbabwe ( https://sdgactionawards.org/nyaradzo-mashayamombe/ In addition, the UNDP's Weather Kids campaign ( https://sdgactionawards.org/weather-kids/ ) will be recognized with an Honorable Mention.Register now and tune in LIVE from Rome on 29 October 2024 at 18:00 CET from wherever you are at https://sdgactionawards.org/live/ The UN SDG Action Awards ( https://sdgactionawards.org/ ) programme is made possible by the generous financial support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).Media contacts:Christina Samson | comms@sdgactioncampaign.org | UN SDG Action CampaignMartin Samaan | SamaanM@un.org | UN Department of Global Communications

2024 UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony LIVE from Rome | 29 October 2024 | #SDGAwards

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.