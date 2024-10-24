Georgia DNR: Sapelo Island Gangway Collapse Info and Updates

On Saturday, October 19, at approximately 4:30PM, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (Georgia DNR), and multiple local, state, and federal agencies, responded to a gangway collapse at the Marsh Landing Dock on Sapelo Island. At least 20 people went into the water when the gangway collapsed. At this time, there is believed to be seven fatalities and an unknown number of injuries. Georgia DNR and multiple other emergency agencies deployed boats, equipped with side-scan sonar, and helicopters for search and rescue missions. The gangway has been secured on Sapelo Island and the incident is currently under investigation. Georgia DNR will continue to work in coordination with local, state, and federal agencies, including Georgia State Patrol, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, McIntosh County Fire Department, and U.S. Coast Guard, among others. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved, including the entire Sapelo Island Community.

###

MERIDIAN, Ga (4 p.m., Oct. 20, 2024) -- At 10:15 am today, during the press conference regarding the gangway collapse at Marsh Landing Dock on Sapelo Island, a question was raised about the last time the gangway was inspected. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources can confirm that the gangway was inspected less than a year ago, in December 2023, by Crescent Equipment Company. We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies on the response and investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. We are keeping all those involved, their families, and the entire Sapelo Island community in our thoughts and prayers.

###

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (5:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 2024) -- Sapelo Island Ferry will resume operations on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Visit ugami.uga.edu/ferry/ for ferry schedule. All visitors must have pre-made reservations for the ferry.

FURTHER UPDATES ON THIS INCIDENT CAN BE FOUND AT gadnr.org/sapeloincident

