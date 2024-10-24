SaaSify Introduces AWS ACE Salesforce Connector to Automate Co-Sell Motion

SaaSify SaaSify Salesforce Connector

SaaSify’s no-code Salesforce connector is all set to revolutionize AWS ACE co-sell management and opportunity sharing for ISVs without leaving Salesforce.

SaaSify AWS ACE Salesforce Connector is a game-changer to unlock AWS ACE success, by automating opportunity creation, management & tracking with real time bi-directional sync within Salesforce” — Manesh Raveendran, CEO Spektra Systems

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaaSify by Spektra Systems, a trusted platform assisting Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to efficiently list, optimize, and transact on cloud marketplaces, announces the launch of its no-code Salesforce Connector built for AWS ACE (APN Customer Engagement). SaaSify’s Salesforce Connector enables ISVs to link AWS ACE Pipeline Manager with Salesforce to create, receive and manage co-sell opportunities with bi-directional sync and workflow automation capabilities.ISVs are increasing their focus on co-selling with advancements in AWS ACE. However, the steep learning curve and the constant need to manage both Salesforce and ACE pipeline manager has posed operational challenges, deterring ISVs from fully leveraging the ACE program. SaaSify’s Salesforce Connector addresses these pain points by automating the entire co-sell lifecycle within Salesforce.By automating the co-selling lifecycle for AWS ACE, the SaaSify Salesforce Connector enables ISV sellers in multiple ways:1. Bi-directional automated opportunity sharing: ISVs can create outbound opportunities and receive inbound leads, all directly within Salesforce2. Launch opportunities from Salesforce: With easy field mapping, ISVs can add approval steps and effortlessly convert Salesforce opportunities into ACE co-sell deals, reducing manual input.3. Seamless communication with AWS field sellers: ISVs can easily communicate with AWS field sellers in real time, ensuring agile and responsive collaboration4. Real-time tracking and bi-directional sync: Every opportunity and lead is synced in near real time, ensuring accurate data flow between Salesforce and ACE, to keep pace with AWS field seller updates5. Instant notifications: Receive real-time updates on opportunity status and required actions via Slack, Email, or your preferred communication platform, keeping your teams agile and responsive.6. Intuitive co-selling insights dashboards: Gain a holistic view of your co-sell performance through a customizable dashboard, providing powerful insights for strategic, data-driven decisions for continued partnership growth.This ready to use SaaSify AWS ACE Salesforce Connector helps ISVs avoid custom coding, saving time and resources on Salesforce integration with AWS ACE and ongoing maintenance. By streamlining co-sell processes, SaaSify’s solution empowers sales, cloud operations, and finance teams to drive exponential growth in co-selling.SaaSify AWS ACE Salesforce Connector empowers ISVs to reduce operational complexity, improve data accuracy, and accelerate revenue growth through seamless collaboration with AWS. By integrating Salesforce and AWS ACE, ISVs can focus on what matters most—building strategic partnerships and driving business success.

