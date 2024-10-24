U.S. Tamils Urge President Biden to Propose Two-State Solution for Tamils in Sri Lanka before the end of his presidency

In gratitude for your leadership and support in the liberation of the people of Kosovo. Your legacy of peace will endure in our hearts "In hopeful anticipation, we honor President Joe Biden, whose leadership and vision we believe will one day secure freedom and dignity for the Tamil people. May his legacy bring peace to our land."

Tamils for Biden call on Joe Biden to propose a two-state solution for Sri Lanka, ensuring peace, self-governance, and justice for Tamils before his term ends

President Biden can secure lasting peace for Tamils in Sri Lanka by advocating for a two-state solution, following his legacy of promoting self-determination and ethnic justice worldwide.” — Director, Tamils for Biden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Tamil community, known as Tamils for Biden, urges President Joe Biden to leverage his foreign policy experience to propose a two-state solution for Tamils in Sri Lanka before his presidency ends. Given his long history of promoting peace and self-determination, we believe President Biden is in a strong position to help the Tamils of Sri Lanka secure safety, dignity, and self-governance.President Biden’s foreign policy record includes pivotal roles in international peace building efforts, from his influence in Bosnia and Kosovo to his proposals in Iraq:Bosnia and Kosovo: Biden's relentless advocacy in the 1990s helped push the Clinton administration to take decisive military action to protect Bosnian Muslims and Kosovo Albanians from Serbian aggression, a key step toward stabilizing the region and protecting ethnic minorities.Iraq: Biden's proposed solution for dividing Iraq into three autonomous regions based on ethnic lines enabled the Kurdish people to establish self-governance, an independent army, and a self-sustaining economy in northern Iraq, a model that ensured greater stability and autonomy for the Kurds.Given Sri Lanka’s 75-year history of rejecting Tamil demands for political rights and dignity, we urge President Biden to champion a similar solution for Tamils, modeled on the two-state framework:Historical Rejection of Tamil Rights: Since independence, Sri Lanka has consistently denied the Tamil people their rightful claims for autonomy, exacerbated by the rejection of the Indo-Lanka Agreement, which was created without Tamil input.Tamils continue to suffer from land grabbing, destruction of cultural sites, enforced disappearances (over 35,000 Tamils missing), killings (145,000 Tamils lost in 2000), and sexual violence against Tamil youths, alongside economic and political marginalization.Cultural Erasure: Sinhala-Buddhist symbols have replaced Tamil heritage in the north and east of the island, intensifying the cultural destruction and psychological trauma faced by the Tamil people.The Tamil people seek self-rule as the only viable path to peace and security. We urge President Biden to use his voice on the global stage to propose a **two-state solution for Sri Lanka**. Such a solution would allow Tamils to govern their own affairs, ensuring lasting peace and protection from systemic violence and oppression.If President Biden proposes this solution, his legacy in Sri Lanka would mirror the lasting impact he and President Clinton had in Kosovo. The Tamils of the north and east of Sri Lanka, long awaiting justice, would honor Biden’s leadership. They would commemorate his contribution with a statue in his honor, one even grander than the statue of President Clinton in Kosovo, symbolizing the hope and freedom that Tamils would gain under self-rule.

