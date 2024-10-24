Submit Release
Juvenile Lost in Woods in Pittsfield

Conservation Officer William Jones
October 24, 2024

Pittsfield, NH – On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a missing juvenile in Pittsfield. The juvenile was kayaking near their residence on the Suncook River. The youth called a family member at approximately 4:30 p.m. and advised that they had fallen out of the kayak and had made it to shore. Shortly thereafter the juvenile’s phone stopped working. When the juvenile had not returned to the residence by 6:30 p.m., the parents made a call to emergency personnel and a response for the missing juvenile started.

NH Conservation Officers, Pittsfield Fire Department, Pittsfield Police, and NH State Police responded to assist in the search. Fortunately, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the juvenile was located and assisted out of the woods by members of the Pittsfield Fire Department. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all who venture into the woods to share your plan or trip itinerary with friends or family.

