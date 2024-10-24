Stickley Presents New Product Introductions at the International Home Furnishings Market

Stickley's home at High Point. 200 North Hamilton Street.

Stickley introduces the Hudson Valley Collection and more exciting additions at Fall Market in High Point, NC.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Stickley commemorates 50 years with the Audi family at its helm—and as the company prepares to mark the 125th anniversary of its founding next year—introductions for Fall 2024 are a celebration of nostalgia, but interpreted with a vibrancy that speaks to the present. Stickley is proud to unveil Hudson Valley, an inviting new lifestyle collection; its name honors the beautiful historic region of Upstate New York that was a cradle of American craft. Other introductions at the Stickley showroom at 200 North Hamilton Street include additions to the Stickley Fine Upholstery and Mission collections, three new Stickley Designer Rugs , and a new program in the Selectionals by Stickley design-your-own system.HUDSON VALLEYThe Hudson Valley Collection looks at traditional Americana through a contemporary lens, updating the style’s familiar warmth with variations that make it new. It substitutes a deep-finished American black walnut for customary cherry, then pairs it with light elements of natural maple to create a crisp, playful contrast of tones. Marquetry inspired by American quilt patterns artfully ties together the collection’s palette, while 5 upholstered pieces translate traditional forms with a modern scale and tailoring. This collection offers countless opportunities for both nostalgia and fresh self-expression. Among Hudson Valley’s 25 pieces—14 living room, 4 dining room, and 7 bedroom—are many versatile tables and cases that adapt effortlessly to any room; a 54" Round Dining Table expands with two 16" leaves to 86", and the Spindle Bed is available in queen, king, and California king sizes.STICKLEY FINE UPHOLSTERYNew additions to our Fine Upholstery selection offer versatile looks that transition easily across a range of lifestyles. The casual Cornell group, which includes an 92" sofa, roomy 41" chair, and ottoman, provides plush seating within a weltless, scooped roll-arm frame, and the curved Pearl Swivel Chair boasts a chic, low-profile design.The Quincy Swivel Chat Table began as a much-loved Mission Commemorative Coffee Table; a new 42"-diameter swivel top and 22.5" height make it a perfect chat partner for the Pearl Swivel Chair. We’ve also created a fresh chair for Park Slope, swapping in upholstered panels and adding a swivel base.SELECTIONALS BY STICKLEY 1000 SERIESTo our popular design-your-own program, we’re introducing the 1000 series, with refreshed arm, back, and base options that offer a thoughtfully curated range of possibilities. Components include Stickley’s proprietary DuraCoil spring technology, calibrated for exceptional comfort.STICKLEY DESIGNER RUGSNew hand-knotted rugs suit both Arts and Crafts and transitional room styles. Crafted from Himalayan wool, Art Ginkgo features distinctive leaves arranged on geometric stems, while two abstract patterns from India enhance wool with shimmering highlights of bamboo silk. All are available in the full range of Stickley rug sizes.FABRIC & LEATHER INTRODUCTIONSThis season offers approximately 100 new patterns, including more Express fabrics and easy-care performance options. We’ve dipped into historical documents for an exciting Archival Revival, with rich tapestries and embroideries in updated color palettes; seven exclusive Arts and Crafts–inspired patterns bring durable beauty and warm, saturated tones to our Mission upholstery. While neutral color palettes in natural hues continue to warm, we’ve also broadened our spectrum of saturated blues and greens and added a chic collection of Bordeaux reds. Three new leather articles combine rich, on-trend color palettes, superb touch, and performance technologies that guard against stains, fading, and water.

