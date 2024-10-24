Lights, Camera, Action: Get Ready for “Do Not Disturb” – A Hilarious Take on Hollywood Dreams

Hugo Clemens Ortiz is a director worth watching.

"Do Not Disturb" will screen at Austin International Film Festival this week.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Prepare for a rollicking ride through Tinseltown with Do Not Disturb , a witty 12-minute short film that dives into the comedic chaos of two C-list actors on a quest to film a sex tape and catapult their careers to new heights! The film will screen at the Austin International Film Festival beginning on Thursday, October 24, again on Friday, October 25 and on Wednesday, October 30. Please check the web site for times.But let’s be clear: this isn’t your average adult film. Do Not Disturb is a playful exploration of ambition, fame, and the quirky lengths people go to in Hollywood.Produced by the dynamic duo Julia Kennedy Hunt and written & directed by the talented Hugo Ortiz Clemens, this film marks their fourth collaboration as a producer/director team and serves as their undergraduate thesis at The University of Texas at Austin.With a fresh and satirical lens, Do Not Disturb challenges the age-old question: who makes it in Hollywood and why? Follow the journey of Isla, a Mexican telenovela starlet looking to break into the American entertainment scene, and Ryan, a former child star eager to earn his stripes as a serious actor. Despite their differing backgrounds, they share one goal: to be recognized for their talent. Luckily, they discover that society’s obsession with celebrity lives might just be the ticket to their dreams!Beyond the laughs and antics, this film invites viewers to reflect on the often-absurd dynamics of the entertainment industry, sparking conversation about consumer culture and celebrity obsession.Do Not Disturb is already making waves on the festival circuit!• CineFestival San Antonio: Nominated for the Mesquite Award for Best Texas Short Film – July 2024 at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Park North• El Paso Film Festival: September 2024 at the Philanthropy Theatre• Santa Fe International Film Festival: New Mexico Premiere on October 19, 2024, at the Contemporary Arts CenterHugo Ortiz Clemens, the visionary behind the film, is no stranger to accolades, recently being awarded the Undergraduate Research Fellowship for a Creative Project and the Grant Belding Film Student Scholarship at UT Austin.Regarded as a filmmaker-to watch, Hugo Ortiz Clemens previous short Brenda, showcased his talent earning top honors at the Texas Union Film Festival (2023), he was a winner at the UT RTF Longhorn Denius Film Festival Showcase. He is a scholarship winner who graduated from UT Austin with the highest honors.His work continues to garner attention.To schedule an interview with Hugo, or for more information, please contact:mike@ileanainternational.com or 310-913-0625.Join us as we celebrate this entertaining tale of aspiration and hilarity. Do Not Disturb is a must-see for anyone who’s ever dreamed big and laughed harder!Follow us on social media for updates!#DoNotDisturbFilm### END ###

