CAS academician to give talk at UM on mathematics and modern technology

MACAU, October 24 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold a talk titled ‘Mathematics and Modern Technology’ on 28 October (Monday) as part of its University Lecture Series. Tang Tao, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), will be the speaker. During the talk, Prof Tang will discuss the pivotal role of mathematics in technological innovation. All are welcome to attend.

Prof Tang is a computational mathematician, and his recent research focuses on adaptive grid methods, high order methods for partial differential equations, and numerical methods for phase-field equations. He is the president of Nanfang College, Guangzhou, and a chair professor at Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College and Hong Kong Baptist University. During the talk, Prof Tang will talk about the applications of mathematics in areas such as the internet, digital communication, medical imaging, artificial intelligence, and large-scale computing. He will also discuss the contributions of key scientists and the future demand for technology talent.

The talk will begin at 3:30pm in the Lecture Hall of the Research Building (N21-G013) and will be conducted in Mandarin. To register for the talk, please visit https://isw.um.edu.mo/evmapp/register/ULStangt. For enquiries, please call +853 8822 9099 or email uls@um.edu.mo.