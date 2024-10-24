Orchha's Historic Monuments Nominated for UNESCO World Heritage Status

Laxmi Narayan Temple - Orchha Jahangir Mahal - Orchha Ram Raja Mandir The Royal Chhatris of Orchha The Raja Mahal - Orchha

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant advancement for India's cultural heritage, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's nomination dossier for the historic monuments of Orchha has been officially accepted by the Central Government. This important step moves Orchha closer to being recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its nomination scheduled for consideration in the 2027-28 cycle. Indian Ambassador to UNESCO, Mr. Vishal V. Sharma, formally submitted the dossier to Mr. Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.Madhya Pradesh, known as a state of archaeological and geological marvels, is rich in historical treasures that reflect the depth of its cultural significance. If approved by UNESCO, Orchha will become India’s first state-protected site to be designated as a World Heritage Site, marking a historic milestone for both Madhya Pradesh and the country’s preservation of cultural heritage.Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, expressed his pride in this achievement. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the state has made continuous efforts to preserve its rich historical legacy while enhancing tourism facilities. Mr. Shukla remarked that Orchha’s nomination will significantly raise the town's profile on the global tourism map. "This is a proud moment for our state’s cultural and historical heritage. Orchha, with its unique architectural style and rich history, is poised to become a major international tourist attraction,” he said.Madhya Pradesh is a kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences. Each year, the Central Government of India nominates one of the nation’s heritage sites for UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Madhya Pradesh already boasts three UNESCO-listed sites: the Khajuraho temple complex, the stupas of Sanchi, and the rock shelters of Bhimbetka. Orchha’s inclusion in the nomination further reinforces the state's reputation as a cultural treasure trove.This achievement is the culmination of a multi-year effort. In 2019, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board first submitted Orchha’s proposal for UNESCO’s Tentative List, followed by another submission in 2021 for Bhedaghat. The Archaeological Survey of India, after thorough evaluation, forwarded Orchha’s dossier to UNESCO. The Tourism Board, in collaboration with experts, worked meticulously to prepare detailed dossiers for Orchha, Mandu, and Bhedaghat.Indian Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma, upon submitting the dossier, called it a great honor and expressed his appreciation for the Ministry of Culture, the Archaeological Survey of India, and the Madhya Pradesh government for their seamless coordination. He emphasized Orchha’s rich cultural and architectural heritage, and its potential to contribute to the shared heritage of humanity. He hoped the World Heritage Committee would recognize the global significance of Orchha’s monuments.Orchha, located along the Betwa River, is renowned for its Bundela architecture, including grand palaces, temples, and forts. Landmarks like the Jahangir Mahal, Raja Ram Temple, Chaturbhuj Temple, and the Orchha Fort complex exemplify the town's historical grandeur. Its scenic beauty and spiritual importance make it an exceptional cultural destination.The inclusion of Orchha in the UNESCO World Heritage List will bring numerous advantages. International recognition will boost tourism, drawing more visitors from both domestic and international markets, which will, in turn, benefit the local economy and generate employment. Orchha will also receive support from international organizations for the conservation and development of its monuments. Furthermore, local crafts and cultural traditions will gain visibility on a global scale. As an educational hub, Orchha will attract scholars and researchers in fields such as history, architecture, and cultural heritage. Lastly, UNESCO designation will promote sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that Orchha's rich heritage is preserved for future generations.This nomination marks a new chapter for Orchha, positioning it to become a key player in global heritage tourism and shining a spotlight on India’s cultural richness on the world stage.

