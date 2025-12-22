Deepawali’s UNESCO Honour Highlights Ayodhya’s Spiritual Legacy

Ayodhya Illuminated as the Global Cradle of the Deepawali Tradition

Uttar Pradesh Advancing as a Global Hub for Culture, Faith and Heritage Tourism

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list marks a historic milestone for India’s rich cultural legacy. This recognition celebrates Deepawali not merely as a festival, but as a living tradition that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. It highlights the universal values of harmony, renewal and collective joy that Deepawali embodies, values that resonate far beyond geographical boundaries.Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The Spiritual Epicenter of DeepawaliThe recognition holds special significance from the perspective of Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya, the sacred land of Lord Shri Ram, occupies a central place in the Deepawali tradition. It was here that the first historic Deepawali was celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram after the triumph of righteousness. Ayodhya is not merely a city of religious faith, but a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural consciousness.The global acknowledgment of Deepawali further elevates Ayodhya’s stature as a spiritual and cultural beacon. It reinforces the city’s timeless relevance and strengthens its position as a source of inspiration for values such as truth, harmony and moral strength. The international recognition of this festival brings renewed global attention to Ayodhya’s unique legacy and its role in shaping India’s cultural identity.Uttar Pradesh’s Cultural Heritage Gains International PlatformHonorable Minister, Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, described UNESCO’s recognition of Deepawali as a defining moment for the state’s cultural heritage. He stated that Uttar Pradesh, home to some of India’s most sacred and historically significant sites, has played a pivotal role in preserving and nurturing Indian traditions for centuries.Mr. Singh said this recognition provides a powerful opportunity to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s living heritage on an international platform. Festivals like Deepawali act as cultural bridges, connecting people across the world through shared values of peace, prosperity and togetherness. He added that this global honor is expected to significantly boost cultural and spiritual tourism, attracting visitors eager to experience authentic Indian traditions at their source.Strengthening Cultural Tourism and Global OutreachThe Tourism and Culture Department of Uttar Pradesh is committed to leveraging this recognition to further strengthen the state’s position as a global cultural destination. Special emphasis is being placed on developing immersive cultural experiences, improving festival infrastructure and promoting responsible tourism practices that respect local traditions.Deepotsav, the annual festival of lights in Ayodhya, has evolved into one of India’s most remarkable cultural spectacles, blending tradition, faith and tourism in a unique celebration of Deepawali’s spirit. Since its inception, the event has grown steadily in scale and impact, culminating in Deepotsav 2025 setting two Guinness World Records - lighting an astonishing 2,617,215 earthen lamps (diyas) along the ghats of the Saryu River, marking the largest display of oil lamps ever recorded and 2,128 priests and devotees performing the Saryu aarti together, a record-setting collective ritual performance. These achievements were certified by Guinness World Records and organized jointly by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya administration and academic partners, showcasing unparalleled community participation and volunteer support. Alongside its breathtaking visual spectacle, Deepotsav also features cultural processions such as the Ramayana Shobhayatra, devotional music and folk performances that attract pilgrims and tourists from across India and abroad, reinforcing Ayodhya’s long-standing legacy as a vibrant center of spiritual and cultural heritage.Deepawali’s UNESCO inscription beckons international travelers, scholars and cultural enthusiasts to explore Uttar Pradesh’s festivals, rituals, crafts and heritage sites. This, in turn, will create new opportunities for local communities, artisans and performers, ensuring that cultural preservation goes hand in hand with inclusive economic growth.Heritage ConservationPrincipal Secretary, Tourism & Culture Department and Religious Affairs, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Amrit Abhijat, highlighted that UNESCO recognition also brings with it an enhanced responsibility to safeguard and promote Deepawali’s intangible heritage. He emphasized that such traditions thrive through community participation and intergenerational transmission, making local involvement crucial for their sustainability.Mr. Abhijat stated that the state government is undertaking focused initiatives to document traditional practices, support cultural institutions and improve heritage management, particularly in Ayodhya and other key spiritual destinations. He underlined that heritage-led development ensures cultural authenticity while enhancing visitor experience and global engagement.Deepawali: A Festival with Universal RelevanceDeepawali is more than a festival of lights, it is a way of life rooted in unity, moral values and social harmony. Its message of positivity, compassion and renewal holds universal relevance in today’s world. UNESCO’s recognition reaffirms that India’s cultural traditions continue to offer meaningful guidance to humanity.As Deepawali shines on the global heritage map, Uttar Pradesh stands at the forefront of this cultural moment. With Ayodhya as its spiritual nucleus and a strong commitment to heritage conservation and promotion, the state is poised to emerge as a leading global hub for cultural and spiritual tourism. This honor not only celebrates India’s past but also illuminates a future where its timeless traditions inspire generations across the world.

