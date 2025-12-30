Indore Strengthens Its Position as a Hub for Archaeological and Heritage Research

Rajwada Palace Lalbagh Palace - Indore Crown Hall, Lalbag, Indore Italian Sculpture at Central Museum Indore Triveni Museum, Ujjain

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Directorate of Archaeology, Archives and Museums (DAAM), Government of Madhya Pradesh, is advancing a series of heritage initiatives across the Indore Zone, reinforcing the region’s growing importance as a center for archaeological research, archival studies, and cultural heritage conservation in Central India.A key development includes the Government of India Museum Grant for the Guru Gobind Singh Memorial Museum, Burhanpur, supporting infrastructure upgrades and future research-oriented programming. At the Central Museum, Indore, restoration and upgradation works are currently underway. The project scope includes the development of an interpretation center, souvenir shops, and a cafeteria, aimed at enhancing visitor engagement and improving public amenities.In Indore city, restoration works at Rajwada Palace and Lalbagh Palace are done. The Lal Bagh restoration project is being undertaken through a collaborative effort involving three specialized agencies. The scope of the project includes structural strengthening, comprehensive restoration and beautification of the premises, development of new public amenities such as a cafeteria, and the conservation and restoration of artefacts and other valuable museum collections.DAAM’s efforts also extend to Ujjain, where conservation and development works are underway at significant heritage sites, including the Mahakal Temple (Dharad) and Durgadas ki Chhatri, contributing to the revitalization of one of India’s most historically important cities. Established in 2016, the Triveni Museum in Ujjain serves as an important institution for presenting Central India’s rich historical and cultural heritage. The museum’s three galleries - Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Shakta; house sculptures dating from the 8th to the 18th century, reflecting the region’s diverse religious and artistic traditions.Across the zone, DAAM teams are engaged in scientific documentation, chemical conservation, field surveys, and digitization, ensuring evidence-based heritage management aligned with international conservation standards. The Indore Archives remain a vital resource for scholars, with archival materials; particularly those related to the Holkar period are being studied and digitized to enhance public and academic access.In line with India’s National Education Policy 2020, the Directorate is strengthening collaborations with universities and academic institutions through research access, internships, heritage walks, and educational programs.Through these initiatives, DAAM reaffirms its commitment to heritage preservation, scholarly engagement, and positioning Indore as a dynamic destination for international researchers and heritage professionals.

